Actor Grinch’s “intense” interaction with his family goes viral: “it was awkward”

A video that showed a family’s “intense” interaction with a Universal Orlando Resort Grinch actor has gone viral.

The video, found here, was posted on TikTok on December 11 by Kay (@ hi.im.kay). So far, the post has racked up over 2.5 million views and over 460,000 likes.

“Lesson learned… don’t answer the Grinch,” the video’s text overlay read.

In the clip, Kay is in line with her family, waiting to meet the Grinch, when they hear him telling a guest to “get out of here.” At that, Kay laughs and decides to join in the fun.

“But you’re late,” Kay told the Grinch.

Immediately the Grinch turns his head to face Kay and responds, “Who asked you?”

Kay’s children laugh, so she continues the conversation.

“I’m telling you you’re lying down and you’re late,” she said.

The Grinch makes a few remarks before saying, “Stop talking, it’s not even your turn. Do you want to get to the back of the line? I can do it. How’s it going for another two hours?”

Keeping her cool, Kay says “no, thank you”. The actor then tells Kay to thank him, and she does. Finally, the conversation ends with the Grinch saying “you’re welcome”.

Many viral videos shot at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season featured The Grinch. Users posted their interactions with the character under the hashtags GrinchTok, Grinchmas, and of course, UniversalStudios.

In a video with over 23 million views, the Grinch can be seen writing “Grinch” on a guest’s arm, at the guest’s request. When the guest says the signature is “perfect,” the actor throws his marker in delight and says, “I love it!”

One of the top commentators on the video said, “Idk what he’s paid for, but it’s not enough.”

Another viral video showed the Grinch complimenting a woman’s outline. Many commentators on this video said they found the actor, who wore a full Grinch costume, “attractive.”

“I’m glad I opened the comments and [found] that I’m not the only one who finds it oddly attractive, ”said Monica Kim of the interaction.

But viewers weren’t thrilled with the actor featured in Kay’s video. In fact, many were shocked by his performance, arguing that he “broke character”.

“He looked serious,” wrote one TikToker. “My heart sank [because] I was nervous for [you] AND I AM NOT EVEN THERE. “

“Oof he was serious lol I almost felt like he wasn’t kidding haha,” Morgan commented.

Asjah E said, “Def. Not the same guy… this one broke the character being in his feelings.”

“No, the other is no less intense,” replied rutii_fruitt. “I want [have] started to fight with this one. “

“Well … that was awkward,” added _perc30.

Despite the strong feelings of viewers towards the actor, Kay said in a follow-up video that she had a “good time”.

“It is clear that there are different actors and I have the one who is not the same [as the ones] that are trendy, ”she said.

“The Grinch had a bad day, he wasn’t the same actor as everyone else … it’s okay you all,” she continued. “It was just a fun experience. We had a great time.”