Utah Jazz doesn’t look at wins and losses in black and white terms

If a team wins, they play well and if they lose, they play badly, right? Well, that’s not really the way the Utah Jazz see it. Not this season. There’s a lot more gray when it comes to winning and losing, and the Jazz found themselves motivated by that gray area.

It seems like every year around this time there is a general feeling of unease about the NBA regular season. The 82-game long run is grueling, and the playoffs are so much more exciting that it makes sense to have some mental fatigue about struggling to move on to the right things.

There’s always excitement in the first week of games after going without basketball for a long offseason, but there is a dip after that. It’s not just fans. Players, coaches, journalists, analysts, broadcasters and fans are all pretty much biding their time until we get to the games that really matter.

As early as November 7, when the Jazz were in Orlando, Jordan Clarkson was chatting with fans beside the Jazz bench saying he was ready for the playoffs. It was less than a month after the start of the season.

But the Jazz are not a team ready to say the regular season doesn’t matter – a mantra that seems to get bigger and bigger with each passing year. On the contrary, the Jazz found a different way of approaching games.

Whether they win or lose, the Jazz are more interested in the details, nuances and intricacies of how they performed in a particular game. They look at each competition as a building block. The eventual property they aim to build is one that houses a team that is prepared for any situation, one that is built to withstand any storm.

To build this, the Jazz need to be a team ready to take a closer look at their performance and ready to take criticism after wins. That’s where the players are this season, and for Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, he welcomes this approach and believes that willpower is as important as anything.

It shows a level of maturation, Snyder said. Being able to really target certain things, even if they were winning, and have an audience. To make them understand that the way to improve is to not just be happy with the fact that you are winning, but to keep looking for ways to improve yourself.

This change in the way they rate games has been a new way of seeing the game for most players. Even Mike Conley, in his 15th season, said it was the first time in his career that he had been on a team where the outcome of a game had not been the focus of attention.

Honestly, I can’t say I was part of a team that felt this feeling. In Memphis I feel like we were beating for every win we could get, said Conley. It was stressful. But here we get an eight-game winning streak and we didn’t think about it at all. Then we lost two and we weren’t worried about that as we were really honestly trying to improve each day, whether it ended in a win or a loss.

That was the sentiment shared by the other All-Stars in the Jazz roster after the team’s eight-game winning streak that lasted from November 27 to December 15.

Maybe in the past when the team was still trying to prove something during the regular season, a long winning streak could have meant something different. And it’s not that regular season games don’t matter to the Jazz or that wins don’t matter. It’s that the Jazz try to dissect every game no matter what ends up in the win and lose columns so that when the regular season is over and the playoffs knock on the front door of the building. that they worked so hard to stabilize themselves, that they did everything they could to improve and prepare.

We have a lot more to do. I think an eight-game winning streak is good, but we have to keep going, said Donovan Mitchell. Because we did that, you know? We were the best in the regular season, we played successfully. So now we were looking at little things. We want to be great, but we want to be great in all aspects. We don’t just want to have the best record. How can we be great at every facet of the game?

Finding the answer to this question requires a level of honesty on the part of every player on the team. They must be able to accept criticism but also be able to be critical of themselves while holding each other accountable.

None of this means that the Jazz aren’t trying to win games. These ideas are not mutually exclusive. Instead, it means they can’t rely on wins to define them. It might get them to relax and be content with the way they play. It also means that there might be games where the outcome doesn’t tell the whole story.

There might be games where we play really well and where we might not win, there will be games where we don’t play well but were going to win, said Rudy Gobert. So it’s all about the state of mind and getting better every night.

After that winning streak, the Jazz lost back-to-back home games to the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards and then beat the Charlotte Hornets. But in that Hornets game, they lost 21 points and needed a rally in the fourth quarter to win. Each game provided a lesson for the Jazz that they are grateful for. The losses to Spurs and Wizards each came with their own challenges.

First, the Spurs made them pay off with a midrange game that the Jazz will have to figure out how to better defend heading into the playoffs. The Jazz then played the Wizards without Conley, which isn’t ideal, but they need to be able to brace themselves for all possibilities, including not being at full power. These games give the Jazz movie that they can dissect so that they are later better in these situations.

Against the Hornets, it can be easy to watch the wasted lead and think the Jazz wasn’t playing well, but the Jazz just had a cold shooting night, and aside from a few easily fixable mistakes, their offense was working everything. also it should, generating open looks in all the right places.

As the Jazz advance through the remainder of the season, there will be subtle adjustments to their offense and defense as they continue to dissect every match whether they win or lose. These adjustments can come with growing pains, and things won’t always be perfect. But the goal is to polish and refine things enough over the next few months that when the playoffs begin, the Jazz won’t have lingering questions about what more they could have done during the regular season. for preparing.

If we find ways to capitalize on certain games, prepare well for what’s to come, where it matters most, which is in the playoffs, where we plan to be and plan to be. succeed, said Conley. Were learning about ourselves in these games that we win or lose.

While wins and losses will be important and determine the ranking of the playoffs, as they always have, the Jazz don’t believe that everything is black and white. They believe the hard work they put in, between each win and loss, based on what they learned overnight, is what will keep them apart in the end.