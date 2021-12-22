One-man ‘Christmas Carol’ a new release for the Key City Public Theater





PORT TOWNSEND – Fifty-six minutes, 26 characters, one storyteller: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens will get special treatment this week. Allen Fitzpatrick, the Seattle actor who has directed a number of Key City Public Theater productions, returns to Port Townsend to perform his freshly created version of Scrooge’s tale. With musicians by his side, he will take the stage at the Wheeler Theater in Fort Worden today and Thursday; he and KCPT will also provide an online viewing option. Yes, “A Christmas Carol” has been produced in almost every way imaginable, Fitzpatrick admits. There is a punk rock version. There was a huge show at Madison Square Garden. However, for him, the singular way is powerful. This month, Fitzpatrick made his debut with his “Carol” at a venue in Leavenworth and performed it at Seattle’s new Aspire Repertory Theater, where fellow actors commented on how emotional they were. This solo Christmas Carol will begin at 7:00 p.m. today and at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Wheeler Theater, 200 Battery Way in Fort Worden, with tickets for $ 40. Local musicians Bertram Levy and Bobbi Nikles will accompany Fitzpatrick as he plays “the narrator from Scrooge to Marley and all the rest,” as he puts it. While Fitzpatrick wears a simple costume, the show contains over two dozen sound clues, all to spark the viewer’s imagination. For theater-goers who prefer to watch at home or who live far away, the play will be available to stream today through Saturday for $ 20 per household, while reservations for the in-person and virtual options are all available at www.keycitypublictheatre.org. This 178-year-old story is extremely relevant, Fitzpatrick believes. “The focus of the play is on children in need” and families facing a Christmas without comfort. Dickens, appalled at the number of homeless and hungry in his hometown of London, wrote his short story to grab the attention of the wealthy. “There were starving families in the streets, by the tens of thousands; 300,000 didn’t have enough to eat, and that was only in London, ”said Fitzpatrick. “He was going to produce a government sponsored report. Instead, he thought to himself, “What could I write that would have more impact? “Its purpose was to bring the ugly situation to light,” and inspire the rich to open their hearts and share. “There are references in this piece that are so striking in 2021,” the actor added. Denise Winter, artistic director of the Key City Public Theater, devoted the last year to a major renovation of the performance hall in downtown Port Townsend. New seating, a larger hall, a new ventilation system, modernized toilets and a reconfigured ticket office are part of the project, which is not quite finished, hence the use of the Wheeler Theater. For her part, Winter is thrilled to put on a show with a performer she admires. “Allen Fitzpatrick is a valued guest artist with KCPT,” she said. Her “Christmas Carol”, she added, is a “magnificent tour de force – a long-awaited gift from the live theater that will transport us all”. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



