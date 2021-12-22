Entertainment
Hollywood Breakups of the Year: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber
Hollywood has been on a rollercoaster ride with new relationships, pregnancies and not-so-delicious breakups. The stars have given us enough news to last a lifetime, and while some of it has been happy, others have left fans shedding a tear or two! Yes, we’re talking about the unexpected breakups Hollywood stars went through in 2021.
Most of them were like nasty surprises for the fans. As cliché as it sounds, all we hoped for was to hug our stars and remind them that everything would be okay after all! While love was in the air for many of our favorite celebrities, some definitely made us cry because of their incomplete endings.
Some Hollywood breakups have upset us this year, like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Just as we were excited to witness the couple’s new role as parents to baby Khai, an unfortunate incident resulted in the duo breaking up. Another shocking breakup of the year also occurred between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello whose chemistry hit the charts every time they posed together. We are sad to have had to witness these brutal ruptures this year. Here’s a look at all of the unexpected celebrity breakups in 2021:
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
We had to start with the one that was the most unexpected for us. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a joint statement after their split, noting that they “would continue to be best friends.” After their split, the two definitely went their own way with Cabello launching a new hair color on social media and Shawn writing a song, apparently about their split!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Don’t ask us how we coped with this one! Kimye had always been everyone’s favorite couple, but 2021 surely had other plans for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. One of the more powerful couples resigned when Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. According to recent updates, the TV star also asked the court to speed up their divorce process.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
JLo and ARod couldn’t split 2021 between them and announced their split earlier this year on her own. The two have apparently realized that they are “better friends and can’t wait to stay that way.” By breaking off their engagement, the former couple wished each other “the best for each other and for each other’s children.”
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
Ben and Ana seemed like a pretty dreamy couple, but they too decided to quit without letting fans know the real reason for the same. Either way, we surely miss the two casually hanging out.
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber
Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were spotted in New York City in 2020, and fans have gone wild with the couple, but the couple have since broken up. Although the real reason is unknown, the couple did not decide to go their separate ways until after a brief year of dating.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid
One breakup that shocked everyone in the world was the sudden separation of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The two welcomed their daughter in September 2020 but ended their relationship after the former One Direction and the model’s mother had a seemingly long disagreement. Zayn had released his own statement about the feud, but after the breakup, Gigi had asked everyone to leave some space for their family, especially their baby girl Khai.
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor
The Bridgerton actress and the Saturday Night Live comedian were dating briefly as they were spotted together in many places. However, they reportedly announced their split just six months after their relationship. Pete has since been linked with Kim Kardashian!
Elon Musk and Grimes
We don’t know if we could call it a breakup as the two have “semi-separated”. X A-Xii’s parents thought it would be better to co-parent and partially separate from each other. “It’s mainly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be mainly in Texas or to travel abroad and his work is mainly in LA,” Musk noted at the time.
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
After 27 years of marriage, the billionaire couple decided to go their separate ways. They also share three children, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe. The powerful couple no longer believed that they could “grow up together as a couple” in the next phase of their life.
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook
The Big Bang Theory alum has broken up with her husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage. They shared a joint statement after their split in September, noting that they had “no anger or animosity” towards each other.
Which Hollywood breakup was the most shocking for you? Share your honest opinions on these former couples with Pinkvilla in the comments below.
