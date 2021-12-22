Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 am EST | Minnesota News

BC-FINANCIER-MARCHES

Asian stock markets rise after Wall St rebound

BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets hvae followed Wall Street higher after President Joe Biden reassured investors by calling for more vaccinations, but no business or travel restrictions in response to the omicron variant of the omicron coronavirus . Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Shanghai was down less than 0.1%. Wall Street rose, recouping losses from the previous days. Biden said the government would provide free rapid test kits and increase vaccination efforts, but gave no indication of travel ban plans or other restrictions that could disrupt the economy. Other governments in Asia and Europe have tightened travel controls or pushed back plans to ease restrictions already in place.

Harvard professor convicted of hiding China links

BOSTON (AP) A Harvard University professor accused of hiding his links to a Chinese-led recruiting program has been found guilty on all counts by a federal court in Boston. Charles Lieber, 62, former chairman of Harvard’s chemistry and chemical biology department, pleaded not guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns, two counts of misrepresenting and two counts of omission to produce reports for a foreign bank account. in China. The jury deliberated for about two hours and 45 minutes before announcing the verdict on Tuesday, after five days of testimony. Lieber is on paid administrative leave.

Secret service: nearly $ 100 billion stolen from pandemic relief funds

The U.S. Secret Service says nearly $ 100 billion has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs put in place to help businesses and people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The staggering sum is only a small percentage, less than 3%, of the pandemic benefit program funds. The estimate is based on Secret Service cases and data from the Department of Labor and the Small Business Administration. It does not include cases handled by the Ministry of Justice. Roy Dotson is the National Pandemic Fraud Recovery Coordinator for the Secret Service. He says his agency has more than 900 active criminal investigations into pandemic fraud.

Live updates: British Columbia orders shutdowns due to COVID

The Canadian Pacific Coast province of British Columbia is closing bars, nightclubs and gyms due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, bars, nightclubs, gymnasiums, fitness centers and dance studios will have to close, and all seated events will be reduced to 50% capacity. Indoor gatherings, including weddings, are canceled. Provincial health officer Dr Bonnie Henry said on Tuesday the province is experiencing explosive epidemics, with large numbers of people exposed at the same time. There was also a spike in cases among those aged 18 to 35.

Officials: tornado damages homes, cars in southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) Officials say a tornado smashed pool cages and knocked trees over cars as it passed through southwest Florida. The News-Press reports that the storm moved across the region early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says a short-lived tornado with winds of around 95 mph (150 km / h) was on the ground for just over a mile. The initial damage estimate was approximately $ 500,000. No deaths have been reported. Thousands of residents have reportedly been deprived of electricity.

Democrats appear to be gaining traction in California House districts

LOS ANGELES (AP) California Democrats appear to have gotten the benefit of an overhaul of state congressional districts, with limits that could strengthen their grip on delegation and play a role in the fight for control of the House of United States next year. The revised lines were approved by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, which was tasked with drawing new districts to accommodate population changes. This advantage for Democrats could prove crucial in a year when they defend a fragile eight-seat majority in the House in the 2022 election. Still, the new cards have left a streak of competitive seats and suggest that Republicans may reserve seats. surprises.

Kim Potter trial jury ends another day without verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) A Minnesota jury ended its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis policeman who shot and killed black motorist Daunte Wright. The jury weighing Kim Potter’s fate broke around 6 p.m. Tuesday. They deliberated for about half a day on Monday. Jurors asked Judge Regina Chu two questions late Tuesday afternoon, including what to do if they can’t agree on the verdicts. Chu asked them to continue deliberating. Potter, who is white, is charged with two counts of manslaughter after shooting Wright on April 11 during a traffic stop. Potter said she intended to use her Taser on Wright.

California to require booster shots for healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Gov. Gavin Newsom has said California will require healthcare workers to receive booster shots for the coronavirus. The Democratic governor said on Tuesday that the action will ensure hospitals are prepared as a new version of the virus begins to spread statewide. California is already requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now it will join New Mexico as at least the second state to require healthcare workers to be recalled. Newsom’s office would not say when the new requirement would go into effect or if there would be an option for frequent testing instead. Newsom has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday.

A fight breaks out at Miami airport; 2 loaded

MIAMI (AP) Authorities say two travelers face charges following a scuffle with police at Miami International Airport. Miami-Dade Police said Mayfrer Serranopaca, 30, and Alberto Yanez Suarez, 32, were arrested in Hall H after Monday night’s brawl. They have each been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, while Serranopaca faces six additional charges. Police said Monday’s confrontation began when Serranopaca jumped into an airport employee’s cart and refused to move until the worker gave him information about his delayed flight. Authorities say the officers responded and Serranopaca fought with them while trying to incite the crowd. An officer drew his firearm at one point, but no shots were fired.

AP sources: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID outbreak

After all, the NHL does not send players to the Beijing Olympics. Two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the league will withdraw from the Beijing Olympics after its regular season schedule was disrupted by outbreaks of the coronavirus. More than 40 games have been postponed in the past week and 50 in total this season due to positive COVID-19 test results among players. The NHL, after accepting Olympic participation earlier, reserved the right to opt out if pandemic conditions worsen. The decision means a second straight Olympics without NHL players after competing five times from 1998 to 2014.