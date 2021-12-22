In the movie 2012 Rowdy rathore, Akshay Kumar played a dual role: a fearless and pragmatic policeman and a petty thief. The film which also starred Sonakshi Sinha and directed by Prabhu Dheva was a huge box office success. Now, after nine years after the film’s release, the directors plan to team up for the action-drama sequel. Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed that he is working on the script for the film. For connoisseurs, KV Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli is also the author of acclaimed films like Baahbuali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Speaking to a tabloid, Vijayendra Prasad said he was approached by producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for writing the screenplay for Rowdy rathore 2 and he is currently working on the same. He hopes to finish the script soon.

Rowdy rathore was the remake of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu which was written by Prasad. Apparently, the sequel will only be done in Hindi. Sonakshi Sinha is expected to reprise his role as Paro in the film with Akshay returning as Shiva. The film will hit the courts by the end of 2022.

