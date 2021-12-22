Tara Wilson: who is the actress and wife of Chris Noth – and has she responded to the sexual assault allegations?





Actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr Big in Sex And The City and reboot, And Just Like That has been charged with sexual assault by two women

Noth has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012, with one of the women claiming that in 2015 he said the marriage was a sham and monogamy was not real. Register to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise This is what you need to know. Who is Tara Wilson? Wilson is a Canadian actress, playwright, and beauty queen who won the title Miss West Virginia in 2000. She graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York (AADA) and in 2019 wrote the play BIRD switching code BROKEN. The play premiered for 16 days at the Stephan Feury Theater in Los Angeles in November 2019. Regarding her play, Wilson told the AADA newsletter: I feel very lucky to be able to use my words to create this story. It’s a story of race and identity, of promise and purpose, but perhaps more importantly, it’s a story of the power to be seen. Wilson and Noth have been married for nearly a decade, but much of their relationship has been kept out of the limelight. The couple met in 2001 when Wilson was working as a bartender at The Cutting Room, an establishment owned by Noth. Both have an age gap of 27 years. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:73.1445%"/> Chris Noth and his wife Tara Wilson arrive at the 68th Golden Globe Awards (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images) In 2009 Wilson and Noth went into business together, opening the Once Upon a Teacup tea room in Ontario. They then opened another location, but that branch has since closed. Also in 2009, Noth and Wilson got engaged and married in 2012 in a ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii. Talk to the Wall Street newspaper in 2013, Noth said: We have kept this marriage very close. It was a remote place, we didn’t tell anyone. It’s just private. I don’t take anything away from having anything about my family on the cover of a magazine. In the same interview, Noth revealed that he received hate mail due to his interracial relationship with Wilson. He said: When I was in a Broadway play two years ago I would get letters of outrage sometimes, usually from somewhere in Alabama or something, saying, you know, don’t come here with it. your woman. Wilson has appeared in a handful of on-screen roles, including an episode of Law and order: criminal intent in 2004 and in the 2009 film State of mind, which also starred Noth. Read more Do Tara Wilson and Chris Noth have children? The couple have two children together. They welcomed their first child, Orion, in 2008, the year before their engagement. At age 4, Orion was the ring bearer at Noth and Wilsons’ wedding in 2012. In 2020, Noth became a father for the second time at the age of 65. The actor announced the birth of their second son on Instagram in February, writing: Down from the Heavens is releasing second son – Keats! Noth frequently posts pictures of his children on Instagram, What are the allegations against Chris Noth? There were two allegations of sexual assault against the Sex and the city actor, what he said is categorically wrong. Noth is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 and another in 2015. In a statement responding to the allegations, Noth questioned the timing of the charges, which were made in response to the actor reprising his role as Big in the new Sex and the city to restart And just like that. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:139.3197%"/> Chris Noth and Tara Wilson attend the And Just Like That premiere on HBO Maxs (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images) He said: The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. Police say Noth is not currently under investigation into the sexual assault allegations. Noth And just like that the co-stars released a statement signed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The statement, which was shared on social media, said: We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it. Has Tara Wilson responded to the allegations? Although Wilson has not made any public statement regarding the charges, a source reportedly said The sun that she is very upset and that she is not well after the news. The source said: [Noth] may be non-monogamous, we determined that his wife did not know. If anything, he’s guilty of it. She is in LA and is very upset … she is not doing well. They had planned to spend Christmas together but this is now unknown. The source added that there are two sides to every story and audiences should know one or the other before judging. They said: The Chris that I met is not the Chris that is described by these women. All his friends support him. He’s a flirtation, but not a sordid one. He’s not Weinstein. I believe it and I think it did not go as it would have been described. A message from the editor:Thanks for the reading. NationalWorld is a new national news brand, produced by a team of journalists, editors, video producers and designers who live and work across the UK. Learn more about who is who in the team, and our editorial values. We want to create a community among our readers, so follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and continue the conversation. You can also subscribe to our newsletters and get a selection of our best reads delivered to your inbox every day.

