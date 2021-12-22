Will Cook County follow Chicago and require proof of vaccination? Officials “explore” options





Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday released new rules effective Jan. 3 requiring people 5 years of age and older to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, fitness centers, and venues. bars in the city as well as in sports and entertainment venues where food is served. The move to Chicago aims to curb a wave of COVID-19 and keep businesses open without having to revert to a closure like in 2020, officials said. “We are in the midst of the biggest increase we have seen since vaccines became available,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said. Will other leaders follow suit? Gov. JB Pritzker’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but Cook County officials are leaning in that direction. “We are concerned about the rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations in suburban Cook County unprecedented since 2020 and are exploring additional measures to control the spread of COVID-19. An announcement will be forthcoming, but not today.” said spokesman Thomas McFeeley. With the highly infectious variant of the omicron circulating, Arwady said, “I expect to see a lot more COVID-19 re-infections and breakthrough cases, but luckily the vaccines continue to protect very well against serious illnesses, l ‘hospitalization and death – and more so when people have had a booster too. “ The Chicago sites that will soon require proof of vaccine were chosen because they have the highest risk of spreading COVID-19, Lightfoot said. “Get vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available,” Lightfoot said. “The last thing I want to do is stand on a podium like this and announce that we are closing this town.” The required identification will include official vaccination cards or records, “or a digital or physical photo of such card or record, showing the name of the person, the brand of the vaccine and the date of administration. “, said city officials. Exemptions are available for places of worship, grocery stores, office buildings, K-12 schools and apartment buildings. Everyone will also be allowed to order items from grocery stores and cafes and from there, Lightfoot said. “It’s measures like this that limit the risk to people vaccinated in high-risk settings,” Arwady said. “It also tends to encourage vaccinations.” The move follows similar requirements by other cities. In addition to getting vaccinated, how can you protect yourself against the latest COVID-19 attack? Here are some tips from the experts. • Consider double masking, using a disposable mask as the first layer and a cloth mask for the second. • Make sure your mask covers your mouth and nose. • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after going out or sneezing, coughing or blowing your nose. It is also recommended before preparing food, handling pets, and touching your face. • Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated indoor gatherings such as parties. • Get tested for COVID-19 before and after holiday family gatherings. The opening of some test sites is scheduled for December 24 and 25. For more information, visit idph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing. • Maintain social distance from other people outside your household.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20211221/chicago-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-at-restaurants-bars-gyms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos