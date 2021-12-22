Rylan Clark considered punching famous actor in the face after chasing him backstage on Alan Carr talk show





TV presenter Rylan Clark admitted he had a long-standing feud with a well-known actor, and even considered punching him in the face. the The 33-year-old has revealed that he had a run-in with a prominent actor, who has not been named, after being caught rebuffing Rylan a few years ago. The Strict It Takes Two host claimed it happened behind the scenes when they were both interviewed on Alan Carr’s Chatty Man in 2013. READ MORE: BBC The Apprentice: Why Claude Littner Is Not Returning For The New Series And Who Replaces Him





He said: Shortly after The X Factor, I went to Chatty Man. There was a guest on the show who is quite a famous actor in this country. “I could hear him scolding me, saying, Why is that idiot on the show? He’s an absolute this-and-that. I let him down, but I always bet him. But, when Rylan met the same actor a few years later at an awards show, he treated him very differently after his fame soared. “In 2016 and 2017, I was a candidate for the NTA and they asked me to give an award,” he added. “I go backstage and I see this guy walking towards me. He reaches out and says, Rylan, it’s so nice to meet you. I’m a huge fan. “My daughters absolutely love you and they will kill me if I don’t take a picture with you.” Please can we have a photo together? “ I had a little reality check and thought, either hit it or do the decent thing for girls. So I said, yes, absolutely. Rylan continued: As I walked away, I turned around and said, Mate, we already met on Chatty Man, in 2013. Remember you rebuffing me ?.





Elsewhere, Rylan made headlines after announcing he was going through a "midlife crisis" and undergone a dramatic transformation. The X Factor star decided to go back to a more natural style with her hair and had her famous facets removed.

