Kylie Minogue Famous For “Chiggy Wiggy” Says She Wants To Sing Bollywood Track Again

In addition to taking audiences worldwide by storm with her catchy tracks, pop star Kylie Minogue became an overnight sensation in India after shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar inChiggy wiggyThe Australian singer looked simply stunning as she sang the track in Akshay Kumar’s 2009 adventure film. Blue, whose musical score was curated by AR Rahman. In a conversation with ANI, Kylie reflected on her time in Bollywood and noted that she would like to make a comeback in the industry.

“Working with AR Rahman was a real pleasure. It was quite a different style for me and he kind of lived in his own world, but what is surprising is the number of people who remember him and me. mention it. Maybe it’s being reborn? ” she joked.

Kylie Minogue on her return to Bollywood after Chiggy wiggy

The singer reiterated that she wanted to visit India soon and sing another Bollywood number. “I would really love to come to India and sing a song there again. My previous visit and my experience went way too fast,” she added.

The singer is currently harvesting the success of her recent albumDisco: guest list edition, published early last month. The star joked that this reissue version gave him a chance to expand the album. Disco and collaborate with incredible artists. “The guest list edition was a chance to play, like the icing on the cake! The disco had been well received, so it was a really fun opportunity to expand the album and have these amazing collaborations. They were all recorded remotely but I had the chance to play with three of the artists, the only one left is Gloria Gaynor, so I can’t wait! “

Kylie also opened up about her early years, noting that she started singing lessons when she was 16 and did a demo at 17. I had no idea it could lead to a career as a singer. So I had some technique, but certainly not enough to prepare for what was to come. She concluded by noting that you always have to embrace individuality when it comes to singing.

Image: INSTAGRAM / @KYLIEMINOGUE