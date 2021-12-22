Entertainment
Jenna Dewan “Suspends” Wedding Plans Due to Omicron Variation | Entertainment
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have “kind of suspended” their wedding planning.
The 41-year-old actress has revealed plans to walk down the aisle and admitted concerns over the Omicron variant mean she and her fiance want to “take [their] time “with their big day.
She told E! News ‘Daily Pop’: “We kind of took a break. Only in the sense of ‘Here we are again’, you know? Can we come together, is that safe? Where are we going to meet?
“So we’re going to take our time, we’re not rushing and we’re going to see a bit of how next year goes and go from there.
“It’s difficult for us because I want to be able to plan a great meeting, whether it’s small, medium or large, but the world has other plans right now.
“That’s what it is… We’ll get there when we get there.”
In September, Jenna – who got engaged to Steve in February 2020 – revealed that they were still “figuring out the ins and outs” of their nuptials.
She said at the time: “It’s been a crazy year for everyone. We’re kind of still planning… but we have a lot of inspiration. [and] ideas, and we know how we want to feel. “
The “Step Up” star – who has daughter Everly, eight, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and son Callum, 21, with Steve – wants her wedding to have an “ethereal classic bohemian” vibe.
She added, “It’s very me and I think it would be pretty hard not to incorporate these elements into any sort of event planning that I do.”
And Jenna wants the day to be “organic”, with friends and family at the heart of the celebrations.
She said, “’Of course our children will be involved! My family is the most important thing in the world to me. So to be a part of everything I do [is] a high priority …
“[We want to be] enjoy the company of who we have, when we can meet safely. So not too much stress. “
