11 best looks of Bollywood celebrities
What a roller coaster 2021 has been! Although the pandemic has taken everything into the background, B-town was always ready to bring its A-game when it comes to fashion. From meeting safety standards to setting fashion goals, celebrities have done it all. While some have made style statements with home fashion, many have sought to dress, shine, and shine to make up for all the time wasted on red carpets and on-screen drama. From loose cuts to sultry corsets, striking prints in pop colors – read on to experience some of Bollywood fashion’s biggest box office hits.
1. All things oversized
What happened to skinny jeans, you ask? Well, 2021 was the season for all things oversized. Whether it’s sweatshirts, t-shirts or pants, celebrities have made sure to prioritize comfort and create effortless resting sets. Case in point – Anushka Sharma’s laid back day in the park and of course Ranveer Singh who can, well, rock any look.
2. Tie-Dye Prints
Trendy tie-dye prints have been seen throughout the seasons, starting in 2020. From airport fashion to home parties, tie-dye dresses, t-shirts, athletic sets and even shirts. saris have been doing the trick. We especially liked Sanya Malhotra’s chic tie-dye drawstring dress and Ananya Panday’s fun, relaxed tie-dye pants.
3. Shine like a neon
Bold neon color palettes have been a bit popular and an eye-catching trend of 2021. Vibrant and striking neon outfits called for a party of some of B-town’s best outfits. The style of neon colors can be tricky at times, but luckily our stars have only won hearts. Who wouldn’t love Divya Khosla Kumar’s rocking birthday outfit in neon green and Sara Ali Khan’s chic dress?
4. Infinity blouse
This assertive new piece presented towards the end of the year instantly created a buzz. With a resemblance to the symbol of infinity, it had hooked Internet users. Manish Malhotra said this concept originated from the Kutch women’s scarf blouses. The ‘It’ blouse checks all the fashion boxes and is just bursting with pizzazz. We can’t stop watching Radhika Madan wearing the look with plaid pants and of course, Alia Bhatt in another cutting edge lehenga.
5. Take leather to the next level
Celebrities have been seen in striking leather outfits this year. From faux leather pants to ensembles, we loved how the stars added a rock chic touch to their style statements. The year is drawing to a close, but we still haven’t forgotten about Tara Sutaria’s chocolate brown leather ensemble. Not to mention Deepika Padukone, who made us green with envy with her monochrome look.
6. Belly dental floss
From bikinis to shirts, tops and even bridesmaid lehengas, this trend has picked up a certain pace. Our celebrities are turning the temperatures upside down with these delicate tie-wraps. A feast for the eyes was Janhvi Kapoor in a gold floss gown from Pink Porcupines as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her Lovelate20s outfit.
7. Declaration sleeves
Puffed, ruffled, or bell-shaped sleeves – you name it and we’ve seen it all in 2021. We all love drama and those exaggerated sleeves were a popular choice in B-town for a stunning look. Presented through caftans, evening dresses and blouses, the celebrities had glamor rolled up up their sleeves. Need proof? There was Kiara Advani in a power costume and of course style queen Malaika Arora in a metallic outfit.
8. Nothing like Athleisure
While 2021 has had its fair share of bottlenecks, B-town celebrities have always left a mark with their athleisure style statements. For practical home fashion, athleisure has always come to the rescue. Quick and comfortable, athleisure has been spotted in a variety of prints and patterns throughout the year. No way we could miss Kareena Kapoor Khan in such a vibrant Puma athleisure and Katrina Kaif in an equally colorful Reebok outfit.
9. Eternal love – Pastels
Subtle, elegant yet attractive pastel colors have been in high demand by all the celebrities. From evening dresses to sarees, everything had an extra touch of grace and sparkle and made our celebrities look perfect. Even when it came to festive looks, celebrities didn’t leave out pastel. Priyanka Chopra was a gorgeous desi girl in a pastel print lehenga for Diwali. Sonam Kapoor was also a sight to see during her sister’s wedding celebrations.
10. Keep abreast of corsets
It’s probably Bridgeton’s hangover in Bollywood that corsets were a cutting edge fashion statement of the year 2021. Pairing it with pants, skirts or even sarees was the new fashion game found at B-Town. Take a look at Nora Fatehi and Khushi Kapoor who look stunning in their corset outfits.
11. Shimmer and Shine
Much like the glittering Bollywood events, our celebrities also got an extra touch of sequins and embellishments in 2021. Bright and beautiful, the divas stood out in their shimmering outfits. Take a look at the must-have Masaba Gupta who is a true girl in gold and Bhumi Pednekar bringing purple love in a metallic creation by Amit Aggarwal.
Not only these, but the tennis skirts, coordinating sets and pantsuits also had a big impact throughout the year. Celebrities have inspired everyday looks and glamorous makeovers. We can’t wait to see what new trends and fashion statements develop in 2022. We look forward to another year in fashion.
