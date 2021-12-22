11 Bollywood Celebrity Wedding Dresses Courtesy Katrina Kaif Decorated With Kri





Brilio.net – Marriage is a momentous moment in life. This is why many people organize parties in order to share the happiness with their family and loved ones. This is what Bollywood celebrities do too. In a wedding, the most unforgettable thing is the wedding dress. These Bollywood celebrities are willing to spend a lot of money on the wedding dress of their dreams. Not only using the services of renowned Indian designers, some wedding dresses from Bollywood artists also use top quality materials. Well, reported brilio.net from various sources, Wednesday (12/22 /), the following is a portrait wedding dress 11 Bollywood celebrities. 1. Esha Deol wore a red gold wedding dress and gold, emerald, and diamond jewelry. It was reported that the cost of Esha Deol’s wedding dress reached 62 million rupees. YOU MAY LIKE THIS

photo credit: indiatimes.com 2. Urmila Matondkar wore a red lehenga paired with a green glass bracelet and gold jewelry. The Lehenga designed by designer Manish Malhotra would be priced at Rs 4.5 lakh, or around Rp 92.4 million. photo credit: indiatimes.com 3. Anushka Sharma wore a pale pink lehenga and a traditional Sabyasachi necklace. The shirt costs Rs 30 lakh or the equivalent of Rp 615.9 million. photo: Instagram / @ instanbollywood 4. Kareena kapoor officially married in 2012. At the reception, she wore a burgundy lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The lehenga would be priced at Rs 50 lakh or around Rp 1.02 billion. Photo: Instagram / @kareenakapoorkhan 5. Aishwarya Rai wore a yellow and gold Kanjivaram sari designed by Neeta Lulla when she got married. Although the color is not commonly worn for weddings, the saree is priced at Rs 75 lakh (Rp 1.53 billion). photo credit: indiatimes.com 6. Priyanka Chopra when she got married wore a veil that reached 75 feet or the equivalent of almost 25 meters. The dress was designed by Ralph Lauren. The strapless underwear kit for this dress is made up of 2,380,000 mother-of-pearl sequins. Photo: Instagram / @priyanka chopra 7. Then there is a portrait of Shilpa Shetty married to Raj Kundra in 2009 ago. She wears a sari designed with gold and emeralds. The estimated price is Rs 50 Lakh or about Rp 1 billion. photo credit: indiatoday.com 8. Bipasha Basu wears a red and gold wedding dress paired with Jaipur jewelry, Indian jewelry quite heavy when worn. The estimated price of this dress reaches Rs 4 Lakh or about Rp 80 million. photo: Instagram / @ bipashabasu 9. Genelia D’Souza wore a Maharashtrian style wedding dress with real gold. The dress, designed by Neeta Lulla, is estimated at Rs 17 lakh or around Rp 343 million. photo: special 10. Dia Mirza chose a green dress with gold thread embroidery and Hyderabadi style. The price of this dress is estimated at Rs 3 Lakh or approximately Rp. 60.5 million. photo credit: indiatoday.com 11. Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a crystal-covered red Lehenga wedding dress designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Katrina Kaif also wore an uncut diamond choker, set in 22kt gold, with hand-strung pearl details. Photo: Instagram / atkatrinakaif (brl / tin)

