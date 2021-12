Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes has gotten used to Lerner and Loewe songs, Milton Esterow said in a review for The Times. She has grace, beauty and a beautiful voice. Since Brigadoon was going to be extinct soon, Mr. Esterow suggested, Broadway would have to hurry and find a new show for Miss Howes. Otherwise, some smart gentlemen in Scotland might decide to appoint her to a public office. In 1964, Mrs. Howes joined Robert Alda and Steve Lawrence in Budd Schulbergs What Makes Sammy Run? a Broadway musical about a ruthless young man who betrays his friends and lovers to make his way to the top of a Hollywood studio. The show had 540 performances, though Ms Howes, pressed for other commitments, left after a year. Five films to watch this winter Throughout the 1960s, she turned increasingly to television, appearing on shows by Perry Como, Dinah Shore, Jack Paar and Ed Sullivan, and in roles on The Bell Telephone Hour, Kraft Music Hall and United States Steel Hour. She has also had roles in Mission: Impossible, Marcus Welby, MD and Brackens World. Ms Howes toured Britain in 1973 in The King and I, and the United States in 1978 in The Sound of Music. In the 1970s and 1980s, she sang operettas like Blossom Time and The Merry Widow in regional American theaters. Half a century after her triumph as Eliza Doolittle, Ms Howes toured the United States in 2007 in My Fair Lady, as Ms Higgins, the mother of Henry Higgins. It was his 64th year in show business. Sally Ann Howes was born in London on July 20, 1930, to comedian Bobby Howes and actress Patricia Malone. His grandfather, Captain JAE Malone, conducted musicals on stage; an uncle, Pat Malone, was an actor. Sally Ann and her older brother, Peter, a musician, grew up in a prosperous family with nannies and her theatrical peers. During World War II the family moved to their country estate in Essendon, 20 miles north of London, for the duration.

