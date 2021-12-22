Keanu Reeves Attended Bollywood Awards Party In Kurta Pajamas And Presented Best Debut Award To Preity Zinta

Priyanka Chopra who will be seen sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves in the Matrix sequel titled



The Matrix Resurrection

isn’t the Hollywood actress’ only Bollywood connection. In the 1900s, Keanu not only performed at an Indian awards night, but also presented the award for Best Female Debut to Preity Zinta.

In 1999, Preity Zinta won the title of “Best First Woman” at the Zee Cine Awards for her performance in Soldier. An old clip from the awards night shows Hollywood star Reeves presenting him with the award.

Reeves in the clip can be seen presenting the trophy in a traditional Indian kurta. The star along with her former bandmates Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse were reported to have performed on stage after being called in to present the award. For the uninitiated, Reeves was the bassist and backing vocalist for Dogstar, an alternative rock band that existed from 1999 to 2002.

Watch the video,

A similar clip from the night was also recently shared by Zinta, earlier this year, to celebrate the end of her 23rd year in the industry. She captioned the post, “Today I’m turning 23 in the movies and I have to admit I’m a little overwhelmed thinking about all those people who have contributed to my journey. This video brings me back first prize that I won in the first year of my film career. I was so shocked that I won. It was like a dream. “

Zinta made her acting debut in the 1998 film, Dil Se .., in a supporting role, quickly took on the role of lead characters in films like Kya Kehna and Soldier. The actress recently welcomed twins with her husband Gene Goodenough.