



Chitty chitty bang bang Actress Sally Ann Howes has died aged 91. The star, who played Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical alongside Dick van dyke, died on Sunday December 19, according to The temperature. No cause of death has been disclosed. Her nephew, Toby, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: I can also confirm the passing of my beloved aunt #SallyAnnhowes who passed away peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother and I thought Sally Ann could last until the #Christmas screening of Chitty chitty bang bang because that would have pleased his mischievous side very much. The independent has contacted representatives for Howess for comment. Howes was born in St Johns Wood, London, in 1930 to musical comedy actor Bobby Howes and Patricia Malone (née Clark), a singer and actor. During Howess’ six-decade career, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical in 1963 for her performance in Brigadoon. In 1958, Howes succeeded Julie andrews as Eliza Doolittle, the flower girl who becomes a lady, in the show My beautiful lady. Sally Ann Howes in 2011 (Joanne Davidson / Shutterstock) Howes once said of the role: Moss [Hart, the director] introduced me. He announced that Julie Andrews would not be playing Eliza Doolittle, and there was that audible moan. The audience felt cheated and I immediately felt that I had been cast to the wolves. At the end of the performance, I had shot them. Five years later, in 1967, Howes began filming Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, where she played the daughter of a candy tycoon. She was cast for the role after Andrews turned it down. Howes claimed she knew how to dance to get the part, which required her to sing and dance in the song Toot Sweets and for the doll on a music box track. Sally Ann Howes in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Moviestore / Shutterstock) Apart from his occasional forays into television and film, Howes has focused on theater for most of his career. She has acted in productions such as The king and me in the early 1970s, A little night music by Stephen Sondheim in 1990 and his one-woman show, From now on, the same year. In 2007, she also starred as Mrs. Higgins in Cameron Mackintoshs’ touring production of My beautiful lady.

