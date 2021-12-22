DTSM CEO leaves for Hollywood

Kathleen Rawson, longtime CEO of downtown Santa Monica, has announced her departure from her role to become CEO of The Hollywood Partnership.

Rawson has been with DTSM for 25 years and will be leaving Santa Monica in January.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve this incredible community over the past 25 years. I am immensely proud of the work we have done at DTSM and I want to thank everyone I have had the pleasure of working with along the way, Rawson said in a statement. It has been an honor for me to serve alongside the many DTSM staff and board, businesses, property owners and partners across town who have dedicated themselves to this community during my time here. I look forward to my next Hollywood adventure, but I will miss Santa Monica very much.

DTSM flourished for most of Rawson’s tenure.

Downtown has become the largest property assessment district in the state of California with a budget of just over $ 10 million per year and has received accolades for its hospitality, marketing, program and of maintenance.

Rawson also oversaw the development of cultural events, including the celebrations of Da de los Muertos, Black History Month, and SaMo PRIDE. She is also credited with creating the now beloved ICE in Santa Monica. The rink attracted an average of 200,000 spectators and 50,000 skaters each season before Covid

However, DTSM has struggled in recent years with perceptions of crime, homelessness and the scourge that have tarnished its reputation. Before the pandemic, critics argued that the retail mix was too geared towards generic retailers and away from options that attracted locals. During Covid, the region experienced a massive reduction in foot traffic and struggled to attract new businesses.

DTSM does not control downtown retail stores and cannot require landlords to rent to a particular tenant. The nonprofit receives a share of taxes collected from downtown landlords for programming, maintenance, marketing and advocacy services.

In recent months, DTSM has released the Third Street Drive Economic Stabilization and Vitality Plan to address the current issues. The plan provides for more entertainment and hospitality options while improving the underused space of the lane.

It cannot be overstated the positive impact that Kathleen and her work with DTSM have had on downtown and the city as a whole, said Gleam Davis, member of the Santa Monica City Council. She achieved the best vision we could have hoped for for this community and was confident that the foundations she built will take the organization to even greater heights in its next chapter.

Rawson worked in Santa Monica for over 30 years. Prior to joining DTSM, she held positions at the Holiday Inn Hotel at the Pier (now the Wyndham), the Huntley Hotel, and the Santa Monica Convention and Visitors Bureau. She is currently Chair of the Board of Directors of the International Downtown Association and previously served as Chair of the Santa Monica Malibu Education Foundation and of the Venice Land Use Planning and Development Committee for the Venice Neighborhood Council.

Kathleen has been invaluable to DTSM, providing strong leadership and vision over the past 25 years, said Chairman of the Board Barry Snell. We, as the Board of Directors, are extremely grateful for the dedication and hard work she has put into the prosperity of the District and only hope to continue to grow from what she has accomplished.

DTSM’s board will launch an executive search for a new CEO in early 2022.

[email protected]