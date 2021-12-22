Entertainment
Taking care of business at Kennedy Center | Culture & Leisure
Recorded earlier this month, the 44th Kennedy Center Honors (8 p.m., CBS) returns to form with the presence and participation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Host David Letterman takes note from the start.
This year’s winners include singer / songwriter Joni Mitchell, SNL creator / producer Lorne Michaels, singer / actress / activist Bette Midler, opera bass baritone Justino Diaz, and Motown songwriter and founder Berry Gordy.
As much as the presenters wanted to project an air of normality and celebration, the presence of thousands of participants, celebrities, laureates and the president all masked adds a sobering touch.
As fans of these festivities are well aware, famous performers neither speak nor perform. Their careers are hailed by their peers and their works performed by younger artists who also share stories of influence and inspiration.
Not to give too much away, but the festivities save the best to last, as Stevie Wonder, who first met Berry Gordy when he was just 11 and was honored by the Kennedy Center in 1999 , brings down the house with its own catchy versions. songs, including Superstition and Higher Ground.
Emily in Paris is starting her second season, on Netflix. Lily Collins plays in the title role a naive American transferred to the French offices of Savoir magazine. Out of sheer courage, she managed to charm her cynical colleagues, make a best friend, and develop a love interest. These are just details designed to accompany tourist shots of a romantic city.
In this season, she spends time in the countryside in castles and even ventures to Saint-Tropez on the Riviera. There is nothing in Emily to challenge a viewer addicted to the Hallmark Christmas movies and that’s what makes her so popular.
While most networks air vacation fare, PBS is rehearsing a sobering special, something that might be difficult to take before settling in for your long winter nap. Presented by David Attenborough, Extinction: The Facts (9:00 p.m., TV-14, check out local shows) presents a grim dossier for the future of humanity. Our planet is facing massive death, and in this case, humans themselves have served as an asteroid.
Many associate the notion of extinction with exotic, wild creatures (like the white rhinos seen here), but The Facts focuses on how invisible extinctions affect human life. The loss of insects through pesticides, monoculture and habitat loss make plants and crops more difficult to pollinate. The worms and insects that compost the soil disappear, and with them the birds that depend on them for food. Industrial overfishing leaves deserts at the bottom of the ocean, and the increasing encroachment of humans on the wilderness makes the spread of viruses and pandemics increasingly likely.
The strange showcase of talent gets into the holiday spirit with The Masked Singer: Christmas Singalong (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise, will hit theaters starting today and will also air on HBO Max. This is Keanu Reeves’ second franchise return in as many years. Last year he appeared in Bill & Ted Face the Music.
THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Police corruption, Hollywood secrets and tabloid journalists intersect in the 1997 drama LA Confidential (6:30 p.m., Showtime), starring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Kevin Spacey, James Cromwell and Danny DeVito.
Live in front of a studio audience: The facts of life and the different traits (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) returns to the classics.
The voices of Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones host the 2018 CGI feature Dr. Seusss The Grinch (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), the third screen adaptation of Grinch.
A new song comes to life on the 2000 Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer special (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
When a stalled construction project thunders downtown business, a handsome mayor plans a holiday market at the local mill in the 2021 romance It Takes a Christmas Village (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
New York is the setting for Michael Bubles Christmas in the City (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
WORSHIP CHOICE
A young war widow (Janet Leigh) must choose between a reliable suitor (Wendell Corey) and a charming thug (James Mitchum) in the 1949 Christmas romance Holiday Affair (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G).
SERIES NOTES
Drew Carey hosts The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Dean Cain hosts Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG)… Rival siblings on Home Economics (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … The Chase (9:00 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
LATE AT NIGHT
Jimmy Fallon hosts Tyler Perry, Michael Buble and Ckay on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC).
