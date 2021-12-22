Actor Richard Thomas turns out to be a Man for All Seasons in Pittsburgh

Let’s be clear. Actor Richard Thomas loves playing in Pittsburgh, and audiences in Pittsburgh love to see Thomas perform.

And they have plenty of opportunities to see the former “Waltons” star apply her art.

Thomas is currently in Pittsburgh to reprise his role as Ebenezer Scrooge in Pittsburgh CLO’s “A Musical Christmas Carol”, which debuted at the Byham Theater on December 17th and continues with performances through Thursday night.

Then Thomas will be back in the ‘Burgh this spring playing Atticus Finch in the Broadway touring production of “To Kill a Mockingbird”. Thus, in just a few months, he will go from one of the most despicable characters ever to one of the most virtuous ever seen on stage or on screen.

After all, Atticus Finch, the protagonist of the novel the play is based on, defends a black man accused of raping a white woman in the isolated south of the 1930s. He knows that’s not something that will make him happy. popular, but it still takes the deal.

It takes a certain type of actor to go from Scrooge to Atticus, and while Thomas relishes the challenge, he’s not about to take too much credit for himself for testing his acting skills so extreme. .

“We have everything within us,” he said. “We have Atticus and Scrooge inside. We all do. So it’s just a matter of looking through the attic and ‘Oh there’s my Atticus, oh there’s my Scrooge.’ Because they’re up there. They are there for all of us.

But not everyone has the will to channel them like Thomas does.

He wore a trendy scarf and an air of confidence as he entered the administration building of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on Liberty Avenue on Tuesday. At 70, Thomas retains his childish beauty and doesn’t appear to be much older than when he played John-Boy in the CBS drama “The Waltons” half a century ago.

He won an Emmy Award and a nomination for Another by putting his whole heart into the role in a way that made America adore him – which wasn’t easy in the early ’70s, when Watergate and Vietnam grabbed the headlines.

Being so strongly identified with a popular character can pose challenges for an actor looking to achieve other ambitions. But Thomas overcame them.

“All of us who have been lucky enough to find a role that has made us successful, when you move on, there will be a time when people associate you with that – and you try to get over that and you want to prove that you do other things, ”he said. “These are all those who have succeeded because of a special role they have played. It’s just (a matter of) time and persistence.

Which is not to say that Thomas went out of his way to distance himself from “The Waltons”.

“If I didn’t like this show and wasn’t deeply proud of it, that would be a real problem,” he said. “But because I love it and because it still means so much to people, I’m proud to be associated with it. So the older I get, the happier it makes me.

Thomas was able to move on to darker roles, none perhaps darker than the stingy and callous Scrooge.

What Thomas enjoys the most about the role of Scrooge is the journey the role takes him.

“I love the journey that Scrooge takes – from his deep sorrow, which he inflicts on everyone, to reclaiming his joy as a human and in doing so, understanding how you can reduce the suffering of the rest of the world. world It’s just a great trip to take every night.

Thomas’ journey as Atticus Finch could end up being the crowning achievement of an acting career that began as a child long before “The Waltons”.

The Broadway touring version of “To Kill a Mockingbird” stops in Pittsburgh April 19-24 at the Benedum Center.

Although he followed the great shadows cast by actors like Gregory Peck, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Atticus in the film version, and Jeff Daniels, who created the role on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award, Thomas is not concerned about all the comparisons people might make.

“You can’t help but be different, that’s what we do as actors. The only thing you can really contribute is your presence, and your presence will be different from someone else’s. So it will be different no matter what you try to do, ”he said. “I think that’s a good part for me.”

So far, however, Thomas has two more performances as Scrooge with the Pittsburgh CLO. And even as Christmas approaches and he settles in Santa Fe, for the next couple of days, there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

“It tells you how much I love this business,” Thomas said. “I don’t like being away from home around Christmas and being away from my wife and all that. So that’s a measure of how much I appreciate it.