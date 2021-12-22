New ‘Matrix’ pokes fun at Hollywood and sequels





(3.5 stars) It’s hard to imagine a spectator going to see Matrix resurrections without knowing at least the first part of the saga created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, but, if the case arises, the poor one, because he does not understand a mess. The new installment in the franchise is almost a palimpsest of Matrix He is an enthusiastic critic of the images, scenes, characters and plot motifs of the film that revolutionized science fiction cinema in 1999. Paradoxically, this is not a simple copy of this film, but the blockbuster more original and daring in recent years … At least during the first hour of the film; then the inrcias of the genre set the course. Triler from ‘Matrix Resurrection’ Matrix resurrections, which hits theaters on Wednesday 18 years after the previous release, is a sequel that, in theory, shouldn’t exist. Lilly Wachowski said in 2015 that the idea of ​​a fourth Matrix he found it particularly repulsive around this time, referring to the study’s obsession with filling any concept of success on the endless list of sequelae., restart, redo or suites that make up Hollywood’s current offering. While not involved in the sequel, which is directing Lana solo, Lilly Wachowski blessed the project and doesn’t appear to be doing it out of engagement, but because the film is one of the most acidic commentaries Hollywood has. produced against himself, a ruthless criticism of the acute aftermath of the audiovisual industry. The success of Wachowski and screenwriters David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon introduces the plot in the same form as the story, which follows the plot of the first Matrix to the point of retracing the first scenes of the film, not for the purpose of copying but to comment on the copy. Why use old code to create something new? A character is surprised, verbalizing the speech of the film. he is criticized Matrix resurrections being too embarrassed, and it actually is: this isn’t a sequel created to stretch a story or expand a universe, like they were Matrix Reloaded I Matrix revolutions, without calling into question the passive position of viewers in the face of the infinite cultural recycling offered by Hollywood. Keanu Reeves, reunited In the new Matrix, we find a Keanu Reeves in virtual worlds and working in a tech company, but he’s no longer a programmer but the star designer of a famous video game trilogy called Matrix which revolutionized the industry twenty years ago. Thomas Anderson (Reeves) has long been preparing an ambitious new game, for the video game company he belongs to a large entertainment company that pushes him to quit the project and work on a shift of The Matrix. By the way, the company is called Warner Bros., as a studio that opens Matrix resurrections. At the same time, a new generation of Zion soldiers with familiar elderly faces try to locate their messiah and wake Neo from virtual slumber with a red pendulum. Why are they real characters or programs from a video game mod created by Anderson? Is it the Snow that viewers are experiencing, with memory erased and plugged into the Matrix, or a video game designer struggling to differentiate the reality from the fiction he himself has created? s Matrix resurrections a new opus in the saga or a refutation of previous films? In the end, the questions posed by the film are more interesting than the answers it offers, and after a particularly successful sequence with the White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane as a leitmotif, the film loses its freshness and stagnates in the usual routines of blockbuster action without creating truly memorable images and repeating with less grace the resource of retracing iconic scenes. Most interesting of this last stretch is the prominence the character takes on an ever-convincing Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. and in possession of that particular chemistry with Reeves, who according to the present times accepts the change of status with an elegant “Now it’s my turn to believe in her.”

