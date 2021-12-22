Entertainment
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukale ‘stupid’, says she didn’t have a job after Zeher
Abhijit Bichukale expressed all her bitterness against Shamita Shetty in Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15. When she objected to her gyan on how to play the game, he said he was proud to be the joker of the Bigg Boss house.
In the episode, Abhijit Bichukale was discussing the anchor task with Rakhi Sawant and he said: When Bigg Boss announced that the next anchor for the task would be someone else, I knew my name would be taken. There is no one better than me. Shamita, who was present in the bedroom at the time, stepped in and asked her, I have a question – do you think before you speak or are you just doing it at random, for fun? Because you’re so funny, and you look stupid. Abhijit asked her to watch the show after leaving Bigg Boss’ house.
Shamita then continued: We all listen to you, but ignore it. I have been in this industry for 21 years, (pointing to Rakhi) and she has been here for the same time. We all in this house know what we are doing. You are not the only one who knows how to play. This is my third Bigg Boss. She (Rakhi) has been here so many times.
Every day you give this gyan. Bigg Boss must be laughing at you. If you say this for fun it’s great, otherwise you know you look stupid, Shamita Shetty said before leaving the bedroom.
Abhijit then said to Rakhi, isn’t it great that I am entertaining? I take that as a compliment. What has she been doing here for the past 20 years? She didn’t have a job after Zeher. Have I mentioned anything like this since arriving (at Bigg Boss 15)? Something happens to Shamita when the name of Shilpas is taken. Raj Kapoor made a great movie, Joker. I’m the joker of this house and that’s a big compliment to me. If I lose it, I can become Ziddi. Do you remember how Sunny Deol tore the arms of his opponents?
After making her debut with Mohabbatein, Shamita appeared in many films including Zeher. After star Emraan Hashmi, Shamita worked in films such as Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai Tumse and Cash. Last year, she made her digital debut with Black Widows on ZEE5.
