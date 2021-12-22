Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shines with glitter as she appears in style at her BFF Meghan Goyals wedding

It’s the busiest month of the year for Bollywood. While many celebrities have decided to get married this month. Many celebrities have been seen to attend the wedding of their loved ones in style. Alia Bhatt is one of those actresses who hit the headlines as she steals the show with her stunning appearances at her BFF Meghan Goyals wedding.

The actress had previously made headlines as she appeared in style at her pre-wedding celebration. Several photos and videos of her enjoying the gala with her BFF team have surfaced on the internet.

Meghan Goyal married her soul mate on December 21. And Alia didn’t miss the opportunity to kill in style on her best friend’s wedding day.

Ditching the traditional old-school look, Alia opted to present herself in a silvery-reflective avatar as she went for a modern style. Alias’ look was so sexy the fashion police might need some water. The Raazi star was seen sporting a silver riding crop with dramatic cap sleeves. Brown lips, rosy cheeks completed the star’s makeup. Meanwhile, diamond earrings completed her look.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Alia Bhatt has many projects in the works. Currently, she is busy promoting her long awaited film RRR. Makers of RRR, hosted a big movie launch event in Mumbai. Apparently, superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance at the film’s launch.

It is also reported that filmmaker Karan Johar will host Filte-rrr Koffee with Karan’s chat session at the launch.

