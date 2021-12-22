Broadway COVID Emergency: actor knocked out by virus, playwright steps in and takes over





Homepage Theater Broadway COVID Emergency: the actor stunned by a virus, the playwright intervenes and … What to do when COVID comes for a casting on Broadway just before the curtain rises? Last night on Broadway, the much-loved new play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” was scheduled to continue: audiences were surprised when playwright Keenan Scott appeared on stage instead of the rushed lead actor. enter into service. minutes before the curtain rises. What happened? One actor tested positive for COVID-19 and two illnesses unrelated to COVID had already knocked down others in the cast. Three actors were suddenly out, and only two formed liners were standing. And the audience was already seated, paid their money, and expected to see a Broadway show. Some other shows over the past week actually fired audiences from their seats when COVID was discovered lurking backstage. But this group wouldn’t let that happen! Scott asked producer Brian Moreland if he could continue as “Wisdom,” typically played by Jerome Preston Bates. Was it wise? Moreland thought, why not, who knows the play better? Scott played the hand script role – and a plus, he didn’t improvise! (The playwright never likes actors to come out of the book.) It’s a theatrical tradition, you know. Shakespeare used to play Lady Macbeth all the time when she couldn’t get out of the damn place. (No, just kidding, folks.) Producer Moreland later said: It was an exciting evening for a Broadway audience to experience our play. Keenan Scott II is a bold new voice right now, and last night he showed the power and resilience of all who make up the Broadway community. Scott is expected to continue playing the role at least over the holiday weekend. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years at Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His film reviews are published by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the film and television branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years, including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid-90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn’t so. mad) where he covered Michael Jackson. . He is also screenwriter and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author

