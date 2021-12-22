The layers behind the mighty and Hispanic Hollywood trailblazer Desi Arnaz

Javier Bardem pursued the role of pioneering Latin American artist Desi Arnaz for years, even before Amazon Studios gave the green light to his new film. Being the Ricardos, a slice of dramatic history centered on one of America’s most famous TV couples as they face a series of crises that threaten their personal and professional lives.

In an interview, Bardem said he was interested in exploring the many layers that accompany the performance of a multi-faceted artist and businessman, who revolutionized American television while embracing his Cuban roots at one time. or the word hispanic hadn’t even emerged.

There are a lot of colors and layers in what he represented as an artist, as a musician, as a producer, as a husband and also the origin of a Latin personality who arrived in Hollywood in the time, Bardem said. He was able to really make room to introduce himself and showcase his skills and make sure everyone would respect that.

With their hit show I Love Lucy, Arnaz and Lucille Ball pioneered the changes in the entertainment industry that ushered in the golden age of television. The couple played Ricky and Lucy Ricardo, characters who were essentially over-the-top versions of themselves.

There were many similarities between Desi Arnaz and Ricky Ricardo in some ways, in many ways. But that’s the story of the people behind the scenes, behind the show, Bardem said. You don’t have to be a Lucille or I Love Lucy fan to understand the stories. These are two people who love each other very much, but we don’t know if they will be able or able to be together for several reasons.

Director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin condenses a series of pivotal events in married life into an intense week-long timeline, starting with a gossip columnist who accuses Ball of being a Communist. In 1953, the charge meant Ball could end up on Hollywood’s blacklist and lose work opportunities due to suspicion of Communist or subversive ties.

The story continues

Bardem and Nicole Kidman take on the roles of Arnaz and Ball as they go through a chaotic week at Desilu Productions as they face the conservative sponsors of “I Love Lucy”. They are also preparing to film a live show while keeping their deteriorating marriage afloat. The film is peppered with flashbacks that give audiences a glimpse into Ball and Arnaz’s history. Arnaz was born Desiderio Alberto Arnaz y de Acha III in Santiago, Cuba, on March 2, 1917. His father was the youngest mayor of Santiago before joining Cubas Chamber of Deputies. Arnaz lived comfortably as a child until his the family was forced to leave Cuba after the revolution of 1933.

Arnaz arrived in Miami at age 16 in 1934 and began working odd jobs, like cleaning bird cages, to make ends meet.

Before being known as the charismatic Cuban conductor Ricky Ricardo in I Love Lucy, Arnaz was recruited by the Latin conductor Xavier Cugat as a guitarist and singer. He went on to perform in many musicals and eventually formed his own group. Arnaz also popularized the conga in the USA

Arnaz married Ball in 1940 after they met on a film set. As the couple sought to resolve tensions over their conflicting work schedules, they struggled to find opportunities for them to work together, mainly because producers and talent agents rejected the idea of ​​putting in value their multi-ethnic marriage.

The couple pushed back by launching their own television company, Desilu Productions, and creating I Love Lucy, which premiered on CBS in 1951.

I Love Lucy became the # 1 TV show in the spring of 1952. About 32 million people watched Ricardos every week.

Desilu Productions became the second independent television production in the country.

Desi had an engine inside of him that was constantly pushing forward, pushing not only himself but also the show and the whole Desilu company, Bardem said.

Image: A scene from

Viewers seemed delighted with the bicultural aspect of I Love Lucys. A Cuban conductor and his red-haired wife plotting plans were considered an all-American married couple, though Lucy and Ricky Ricardo often questioned 1950s ideas of conformity.

Sorkin pays homage to this quality in Being the Ricardos.

Throughout the film, it’s evident that Arnaz and Ball have some sort of symbiotic relationship in their personal and professional lives. They stood up for themselves when the entertainment industry found ways to underestimate them, whether it was for Arnaz’s ethnicity or Balls’ gender and age.

When CBS resisted casting Arnaz because he was Latino, Ball used his star power to pressure the network until she got what she wanted. In the film, she also urges the show’s executives to give Arnaz executive producer credit on I Love Lucy.

When Ball fell pregnant with her second child, Arnaz pleaded for the pregnancy to be written on the show, even though it was considered taboo on television at the time. Arnaz fought skeptical executives who wanted Ball to hide his growing stomach behind chairs and other props.

Balls’ pregnancy was written on the show after Arnaz wrote a letter to Alfred Lyons, chairman of the board of directors of Philip Morris, the cigarette company that sponsored I Love Lucy. According to Arnazs’ memoir, Lyons responded with a memo to the executives saying: Whom it may concern: Don’t laugh at the Cuban! Signed, AL

Lucy Ricardo gave birth to baby Ricky on January 19, 1953 in I Love Lucy, just like Ball gave birth to Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV in real life. More people looked to see Lucy’s baby than to watch President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s inauguration. The birth of Little Rickys drew 44 million viewers, up from 29 million viewers who attended Eisenhower’s inauguration.

Image: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz play Lucy Ricardo and Ricky Ricardo in

When Balls’ past affiliations with the Communist Party resurfaced, Arnaz spoke to the media on his behalf, convincing the public that she was only trying to please her ailing grandfather in the 1930s by signing up under his affiliation. to a party, but that she had no intention of getting involved. in a significative way.

Arnaz, a fair-skinned Cuban, also used his immigrant background to brag about the American dream and spoke out against communism. His approach most likely saved the show’s reputation in the face of McCarthyism at a time when other shows went bankrupt.

As an artist and businessman, Arnaz walked a fine line between resistance and conformity. He knew when to push the limits of compliance just enough to keep viewers interested and when to line up to avoid being canceled.

For example, Ricky Ricardos’ most memorable musical number, Babal, refers to a deity of an Afro-Cuban religious tradition known as santera. And yet white Americans didn’t seem to know or care that a fair-skinned Cuban aristocrat was exposing them to the hues of African culture. A figure similar to Babal, known as Saint Lazarus, exists for Cuban Catholics.

For Bardem, one of the most unforgettable moments on the set of Being the Ricardos was to reprise Arnaz’s interpretation of Babal.

It is his trademark, that of Desi Arnaz as a musician, Bardem said. “It was difficult to bring that energy, and it was also very specific to what he represented as an artist.

The energy he brought to the stage was a bit new for the time, and it was a wonderful moment to play for sure, he said.

Desi Arnaz: Hispanic, Latino or both?

The team behind Being the Ricardos faced a a lot of criticism for the cast of Bardem, who hails from Spain, as one of the most successful Latino artists of all time.

Critics pointed out Hollywood’s long roadmap excluding Latinos at all levels, from the mailrooms of talent agencies to the corner offices of studios. According to the latest Nielsens Diversity Intelligence Series Report, Latin representation is around 10 percent on streaming services, and cable and broadcast networks (including those in the Spanish language).

Sorkin defended the cast of Bardems, told the Hollywood Reporter last month that having a Spanish-born actor playing a Cuban-born character was not demeaning, as Spaniards are considered Hispanic.

The word Hispanic, which emerged in the 1960s, represents people who can trace their roots back to Spain or to Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America or the Caribbean. The Latin word emerged three decades later to include other Latin American countries where Spanish is not the dominant language, such as Brazil.

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Arnaz and Ball, who was also the film’s executive producer, said in an Instagram post that even though Bardem didn’t look like his father physically, he had everything daddy had.

He had his wit, his charm, his dimples, his musicality. He has his strength and tenacity. You can tell from his performance that he just loved her, Arnaz said.

And that’s what you needed, she said in October.

Lucy, I’m home

In the opening scene of Being the Ricardos, Sorkin shows Kidman and Bardem through reflections to effectively signal the blurry lines that separated Ball and Arnazs’ love life onscreen from their real marriage.

For Sorkin, Ricky Ricardos’ iconic slogan, Lucy, Im home, was more meaningful to Ball than just one more line in a TV sitcom script. As Ball strived for a stable home, she often wondered if the home she longed for only existed on television. Internal conflict is one of the cornerstones of the film.

Tensions between the couple mount as Arnaz’s multiple indiscretions threaten to destroy their marriage at the height of their glory.

When we play with real people we want to get as close to reality as possible, but there is a point where you have to let that go, Bardem said. You have to express what the person is going through.

The film has already won three Golden Globe nominations: Bardem and Kidman for Best Performance and Sorkin for Best Screenplay. It has also been nominated in similar categories for the Critics Choice Awards, Satellite Awards and AACTA International Awards.

Being the Ricardos is in theaters and streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime.

To follow NBC Latino to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.