Bullish above $ 35.81 My targets $ 38.47 (+ 3.20%) $ 41.61 (+ 11.61%) my analysis DAVE & BUSTER S ENTERTAINMENT is part of a very strong uptrend. Traders can consider only trading long positions (at the time of purchase) as long as the price remains well above $ 35.81. The next resistance at $ 38.47 is the next bullish target to hit. A bullish breakout of this resistance would strengthen the bullish momentum. The bullish movement could then continue towards the next resistance located at 41.61 USD. After this resistance, buyers could then aim for $ 47.30. Technical indicators confirm the bullish opinion of this very short-term analysis. Be careful, however, of excessive bullish movements. It should continue to watch for any excessive bullish movement or scanner detection that could lead to a small bearish correction. This analysis was given by Smurph77. Participate yourself by sharing additional analyzes on another time unit: 15 minutes.



1 hour



Weekly

A bullish gap was detected at the opening by the Central Gaps scanner. There are a lot of buyers and they have the upper hand in the very short term.

A bullish gap was detected at the opening by the Central Gaps scanner. There are a lot of buyers and they have the upper hand in the very short term.

Opening gap Type: Bullish

Calendar: Opening Here is a more detailed summary of the historical variations recorded by DAVE & BUSTER S ENTERTAINMENT: The study of the highest / lowest by the Central Records scanner shows the following result:

Almost a new HIGH record (1 month) Type: Bullish

Deadline: Weekly Technical Technical analysis of this DAVE & BUSTER S ENTERTAINMENT daily chart indicates that the overall trend is bullish. 64.29% of the signals given by the moving averages are bullish. This uptrend is supported by the strong bullish signals given by the short-term moving averages. The Central Indicators scanner detects a bearish signal on moving averages that could impact this trend:

Bearish crossings of the moving average: MA50 & MA100 Type: Bearish

Deadline: Daily The technical indicators are strongly bullish, suggesting that the rise in prices should continue.

Central Indicators, the scanner specializing in technical indicators, identified these signals:

Pivot points: price breaks resistance 3 Type: Neutral

Deadline: Daily The price has returned above the pivot point Type: Bullish

Deadline: Weekly Central Patterns, the scanner specializing in graphic patterns, did not identify any signals. The Central Candlesticks scanner that studies Japanese candlesticks did not detect anything. S3 S2 S1 Price R1 R2 R3 ProTrend lines 20.97 31.48 35.81 37.28 37.58 41.61 47.30 Change (%) -43.75% -15.56% -3.94% – + 0.80% + 11.61% + 26.88% Change -16.31 -5.80 -1.47 – +0.30 +4.33 +10.02 Level Minor Major Major – Major Intermediate Major

To determine price targets, it is also possible to use pivot points. Here is the position of the prices in relation to the pivot points: Pivot points S3 S2 S1 PP R1 R2 R3 Standard 31.31 32.61 34.94 36.24 38.57 39.87 42.20 Camarilla 36.28 36.62 36.95 37.28 37.61 37.95 38.28 Woodie 31.84 32.87 35.47 36.50 39.10 40.13 42.73 Fibonacci 32.61 33.99 34.85 36.24 37.62 38.48 39.87 Pivot points S3 S2 S1 PP R1 R2 R3 Standard 24.37 28.01 30.88 34.52 37.39 41.03 43.90 Camarilla 31.97 32.57 33.16 33.76 34.36 34.95 35.55 Woodie 24h00 27.82 30.51 34.33 37.02 40.84 43.53 Fibonacci 28.01 30.49 32.03 34.52 37.00 38.54 41.03 Pivot points S3 S2 S1 PP R1 R2 R3 Standard 19.29 25.29 28.88 34.88 38.47 44.47 48.06 Camarilla 29.84 30.72 31.60 32.48 33.36 34.24 35.12 Woodie 18.10 24.69 27.69 34.28 37.28 43.87 46.87 Fibonacci 25.29 28.95 31.21 34.88 38.54 40.80 44.47 Numerical data Here is the state of technical indicators and moving averages at the time of publication of this technical analysis:

RSI (14): 55.24 MACD (12,26,9): -0.3300 Directional movement: 9.73 AROON (14): 50.00 DEMA (21): 34.33 Parabolic SAR (0.02-0.02-0.2): 37.76 Elder Ray (13): 0.88 Super trend (3.10): 29.26 zigzag (10): 37.28 VORTEX (21): 0.9100 Stochastic (14,3,5): 59.78 SUBJECT (21): 34.66 Williams% R (14): -10.46 Chande Momentum Oscillator (20): 7.12 Rejection (5,40,3): 13.7600 ROCnROLL: 1 TRIX (15.9): -0.3000 Coppock curve: 12.83 MA7: 35.33 MA20: 34.12 MA50: 36.41 MA100: 36.50 MAexp7: 35.03 MAexp20: 34.97 MAexp50: 35.91 MAexp100: 36.74 Price / MA7: + 5.52% Price / MA20: + 9.26% Price / MA50: + 2.39% Price / MA100: + 2.14% Price / MAexp7: + 6.42% Price / MAexp20: + 6.61% Price / MAexp50: + 3.82% Price / MAexp100: +1.47% Quote :



–

Don't forget to follow the news on DAVE & BUSTER S ENTERTAINMENT. At the time of publishing this review, the latest news was as follows:

Investor expectations to boost momentum within PulteGroup, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, LSC Communications, PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) and H&E Equipment Services



Investor expectations to drive momentum within Apollo Investment, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Aaron’s, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Superior Industries International and Alphabet Discover the underlying influencing factors



Released stock and option reports for Alcoa, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dave & Buster’s, Regal Entertainment Group and Toll Brothers Inc.



Investor Network: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Host Results Conference Call



Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc. to Present at 19th Annual ICR

