Raghav Sachar thinks making Bollywood music is like shopping and music projects have changed





Freelance singer-songwriter Raghav Sachar says making music for Bollywood is more about keeping the pure artist aside and understanding the demand for the film rather than the collaborative process that went before. Even though he is known for some popular songs like ‘Kabul Fiza’, ‘Rustom Vahi’, ‘Dil Mera’ in Bollywood movies, he has been asked why he doesn’t make more Bollywood music, either by singing or in dialing, in conversation with IANS, Raghav explained how things have changed. Raghav told IANS: “I am a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist. I also play the saxophone, the flute and other instruments. So for me, there are a number of ways I can put my creative energy into making a song. When you do a project for Bollywood, you have to keep the pure artist, the creative spirit aside and rather submit to the vision of the director who has the big picture in mind. When I was younger, I wasn’t submissive enough all the time to do this. Over the past two years, the process of Bollywood music projects has changed even more. He added: “Nowadays making Bollywood music is more like shopping. I was asked if I had a love song on a specific theme, and I sent in a few songs that I composed earlier and kept in my song bank. Out of three songs, they’ll select one, then with a few changes here and there, and eventually the song will come out. So it’s not that of a deeper creative and collaborative process for me where I get to know the world of the story, the character, the situation all in detail. Maybe that’s why my place for creative satisfaction is still all the independent music I create. “ Raghav is known to have delivered commercially successful independent albums like “Raghav, For the First Time”, “24 Carat”, “Play It Loud”, among others. He has frequently collaborated and performed as an instrumentalist with AR Rahman, Salim-Sulaiman, Vishal-Shekhar, international drummer Dave Weckl, among others. His latest song ‘Soniye’ is performed and composed by Sachar and written by Chandan Gokhru. The clip also features Kate Sharma. Asked how the song came about, Raghav said, “I think I composed the main song a little over three years ago and then with a saxophone section and an instrumental part, I created the entire song which is now published by Panorama Music. We also shot a cute little video of the soothing melodious song it is. ‘Soniye’ was released on Panorama Music’s official YouTube channel. Must read: Nora Fatehi to become prosecution witness in Sukesh Chandrasekhars 200 crore extortion case, to cooperate with investigators Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/raghav-sachar-feels-making-bollywood-music-is-like-shopping-music-projects-has-changed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos