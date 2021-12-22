Entertainment
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Brings More Room to Trans Identity in Hollywood Business
The first and last sentences to appear onscreen from the original Matrix movie include a trans detail that many everyday moviegoers likely missed when the hit movie hit theaters in 1999. But considering what we do now know of co-directors and screenwriters Lilly Wachowski, who came out transgender in 2016, and her sister Lana Wachowski, who made the public transition in 2012, many have today positioned the the film as a trans allegory.
It remains to be seen whether the long-awaited sequel, The Matrix Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski and go out wednesday, will approach trans conversations in a more open manner than its predecessor. After a year of almost constant political and media attacks on trans rights in this country, it is worth revisiting the importance of the original Matrix as a part of pop culture and examining the work we as a society still have to do with trans rights, visibility and culture.
The Matrix was revolutionary for the time, with a cool visual style and a clever premise perfect for a world starting its journey to the internet, which ultimately become both a blessing and a curse for trans people. The movie spawned terms like the red pill, which in the movie is the process of waking up and seeing the world as it really is, but later it was co-opted by the right.
In May 2020, billionaire Elon Musk tweeted Take the Red Pill. Ivanka Trump, daughter and close advisor to then-President Donald Trump, quoted Musk as saying: Taken! (Lilly Wachowski replied to Trump’s tweet, F- you two.)
The premise of the film that everyone lives in a simulation whose rules can be bent and broken, and which can even be escaped entirely, is intimately familiar to anyone who crosses the boundaries of sex and gender. There are other points of resonance: In the late ’90s, the estrogen pills trans women and transfeminine people took as part of a medical transition were a light red pill, literally a red pill. Somehow, I don’t think that’s what the right had in mind when they appropriated the term for their own purposes.
The Switch character, played by Belinda McClory, was originally written as a trans character, being a woman inside the womb but a man outside the womb. But the studio ultimately rejected the idea, saying the movie world was not ready for a trans character in a major blockbuster.
Lilly Wachowski, who is not involved in the new “Matrix” sequel, commented on fans’ discussion of the original film as a trans allegory in a Interview with the Netflix Film Club in 2020. I’m glad it came out that, you know, that was the original intention, but the world wasn’t quite ready at the corporate level yet. The corporate world was not ready for this, she said.
In this interview, Lilly Wachowski admitted that she didn’t know how much of her transit was in her mind while writing and filming the film. She said she and her sister existed in this space where words [for their transness] There was no common experience for many trans people who so often grow up without representation.
My first exposure to trans people was on daytime TV shows like “The Jerry Springer Show,” where, I later learned, trans people. have often been exploited for titillating and cheap valuation peaks. It created a warped idea for me of what it really meant to be trans. Being a trans woman in the 80s and early 90s when I was growing up most people thought it was some form of sexual perversion. It’s traumatic to grow up with a weight like that in the back of your mind, and the right words to be trans just weren’t in the lexicon of young people back then.
Conservatives and their radical anti-trans feminist allies are currently trying to come back in a world where trans people are true social outcasts, supposed to be perverts or stray souls who cannot see their true existence in their birth sex.
But today’s trans children are growing up in a different world. In recent years, more and more people have identified themselves as trans. There are many examples of successful trans people, including the Wachowski sisters. And with the success of shows like Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and Emmy Award-winning “Transparent,” it seems like the corporate media world is slowly waking up to the idea that trans people have a place in the media.
Several trans actors like Laverne Cox, Alexandra Billings and Asia Kate Dillon have seen their careers take off. The public transition of already famous actor Elliot Pages has also had an impact.
I hope I get to a place where most people react to a successful trans allegory like Matrix star Keanu Reeves did. In 2020, he was asked about trans movies movies in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. I think ‘The Matrix’ movies are deep, and I think allegorically a lot of people in different versions of the movie can talk about it. And for Lilly to go out and share that with us, I think that’s cool.
You are right Keanu. It’s cool.
