‘Sing 2’ review: Bono joins the sequel as it delivers another animated karaoke series for kids

The main cast remains largely the same, with koala bear impresario Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey, whose recent good career decisions include not singing or running for Governor of Texas) betting on his ability. to throw an elaborate show in Redshore City, which looks a whole lot like Las Vegas. Sadly, the ruthless casino mogul (Bobby Cannavale) who runs the venue insists that Buster land the participation of an aging lion rock star (Bono), who has essentially become a hermit, as a condition of funding the production, just l ‘one of the many obstacles Buster and his friends encounter. In addition to Bono, legitimate music stars Pharrell Williams and Halsey join cast members Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll, with writer-director Garth Jennings also reprising the role. Still, the real star of “Sing” is the music, and the producers apparently spared no expense on that score, with a tracklist that includes U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name” (Bono is here for a reason) as well as “Let’s Go Crazy”, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”, “Higher Love”, “I Say a Little Prayer” and more. The animation is colorful, the extended spectacle – put on under considerable strain – representing an important part of the film. It’s empty calories and a highly calculated musical sugar rush. Yet this franchise of Illumination (the outfit behind “Despicable Me” and “The servers” ) doesn’t really aspire to be anything but fun, and at the most basic level, offers just enough, especially for the pre-puberty demo. Also, for parents scowling at their children’s musical tastes, this is likely a public service introducing children to some of the songs their mothers and fathers grew up with, all wrapped up in bright packaging and anthropomorphic. “Sing 2” premieres December 22 in theaters across the United States. It is classified PG.

