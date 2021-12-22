Entertainment
Dhanush chooses Sonam over Sara, Akshay’s Rowdy Rathore sequel in the works and more
HIGHLIGHTS
- Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Mumbai today
- Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush recently appeared on Koffee Shots With Karan
- Khushi Kapoor was seen outside Zoya Akhtar’s office
It is never a dull day for Bollywood buffs as they always have something exciting to look forward to. From announcements about their favorite movie sequel to their favorite stars spotted around town and more, there’s a lot going on in Garland City every day and keeping up with the latest happenings can sometimes become a task.
Here is our latest edition of Top Bollywood News Today to save the day. From
Shahrukh Khan spotted shooting in Bombay
#ShahRukhKhan was spotted while filming a project in #Mumbai earlier today #SRK #ShahRukh #Bollywood t.co/62xqmiezA8
– ANI (@ANI) Dec 22 2021
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has kept a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s drug controversy, was spotted in Mumbai today. He was reportedly filming for an upcoming project in town. It will then be seen in Pathane.
Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about removing Jonas from his last name
PeeCee got the language spoken earlier this month when she pulled her husband away
She said eTimes, “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I find it really funny that everything becomes such a big deal for people! It’s social media, guys.
Dhanush says
Not that Atrangi Re co-featured
Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to have a sequel
On Wednesday, information on the sequel to Akshay Kumar and
Crrrazzze will be at unprecedented levels for # RowdyRathore2 as it would appear, #KVVijayendraPrasad Sir t.co/4R4Fbp1nc4
– ANI (@ANI) Dec 22 2021
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bomb two goals
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor often indulge in PDAs on social media and leave us speechless. Today, when Shahid shared the dapper-looking photos, Mira had the sweetest reaction. Mira commented, “It’s a really good morning,” followed by a love emoji.
American actress Samantha Lockwood recently met Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and shared some photos. Sharing the photos, she wrote: “It’s fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, who loves action and Hawaii superstar @hrithikroshan.”
Khushi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s office
Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, Khushi will also follow in her sister’s footsteps. She is preparing for her debut in the Hindi film industry. And fans were waiting for more details on that. Today she was spotted in the offices of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai.
What entertainment news caught your attention today? Let us know by tweeting us @ZoomTV.
Sources
2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/top-bollywood-news-dhanush-picks-sonam-kapoor-over-sara-ali-khan-akshay-kumars-rowdy-rathore-sequel-in-pipeline-and-more-bollywood-news-entertainment-news-article-88436417
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]