Dhanush chooses Sonam over Sara, Akshay’s Rowdy Rathore sequel in the works and more

It is never a dull day for Bollywood buffs as they always have something exciting to look forward to. From announcements about their favorite movie sequel to their favorite stars spotted around town and more, there’s a lot going on in Garland City every day and keeping up with the latest happenings can sometimes become a task.

Here is our latest edition of Top Bollywood News Today to save the day. From Priyanka Chopra finally revealing why she dropped her husband’s last name from his Instagram to Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor Social Media PDA’s, here are all the major news from the Hindi film industry.

Shahrukh Khan spotted shooting in Bombay

#ShahRukhKhan was spotted while filming a project in #Mumbai earlier today #SRK #ShahRukh #Bollywood t.co/62xqmiezA8 – ANI (@ANI) Dec 22 2021

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has kept a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s drug controversy, was spotted in Mumbai today. He was reportedly filming for an upcoming project in town. It will then be seen in Pathane.

Priyanka Chopra finally opens up about removing Jonas from his last name

PeeCee got the language spoken earlier this month when she pulled her husband away Nick jonas last name from her Instagram account. As soon as fans noticed it, rumors of their divorce began to spread like wildfire. The duo had subtly denied the reports, however, by posting mushy photos on Thanksgiving. Now the actress has finally explained why she changed her name on the platform.

She said eTimes, “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I find it really funny that everything becomes such a big deal for people! It’s social media, guys.

Priyanka Chopra BREAKING THE SILENCE over Jonah’s abandonment of his name and divorce rumors

Dhanush says Sonam kapoor is a better co-star

Not that Atrangi Re co-featured Sarah Ali Khan but his Raanjhanaa Co-actor Sonam Kapoor is Dhanush’s favorite. He revealed the same about Karan Johar Koffee Shots With Karan. “Don’t take away the kindness, the sweetness, the fun (that) Sara (brings) to the sets of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi movies and a guy from the south who used to come here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful to her for that, “said Dhanush.

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to have a sequel

On Wednesday, information on the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi sinha the comic film of Rowdy rathore surfaced online. If reports are to be believed, KV Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on his screenplay. Will sonakshi and Akshay get together for this? We will have to wait to find out.

Crrrazzze will be at unprecedented levels for # RowdyRathore2 as it would appear, #KVVijayendraPrasad Sir t.co/4R4Fbp1nc4 – ANI (@ANI) Dec 22 2021

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bomb two goals

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor often indulge in PDAs on social media and leave us speechless. Today, when Shahid shared the dapper-looking photos, Mira had the sweetest reaction. Mira commented, “It’s a really good morning,” followed by a love emoji.

See

Hrithik Roshan pose with Samantha lockwood

American actress Samantha Lockwood recently met Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and shared some photos. Sharing the photos, she wrote: “It’s fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, who loves action and Hawaii superstar @hrithikroshan.”

Khushi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s office

Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister, Khushi will also follow in her sister’s footsteps. She is preparing for her debut in the Hindi film industry. And fans were waiting for more details on that. Today she was spotted in the offices of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar in Mumbai.

