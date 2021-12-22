Ryan Reynolds is constantly mistaken for a local restaurant actor, but he never corrects the staff





Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, so you’d think most people would recognize him if they met him. Is not it ? Well, you might think so, but apparently not. The actor recently revealed that the staff at one of his favorite restaurants don’t even know who he is. Reynolds explained, “There’s a pizza place in the East Village of New York City that I’ve been going to for years. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I never corrected them. I think it wouldn’t be okay if I revealed.” He added, “I do everything normally like everyone else. They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how J.Lo is doing and I’m like, ‘Great, good.’ I grab the pizza and off I go.” People mistake Ryan Reynolds for Ben Affleck. Credit: Alamy But it’s not just Affleck that the dead Pool star is often confused with. He went on to say that people often confuse him with Ryan Gosling. He said: “Years ago I was playing fast and a little looser on Twitter. These days I’m a little more reserved.” Reynolds then repeated a joke he once made about how you can tell him apart from him and Gosling. I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blonde hair and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive]’,” he said. In an interview with LinkedIn, Reynolds was asked about his decision, to which he replied, “The most important thing for me … is that I don’t want to miss this moment with my kids.” Reynolds recently announced that he is taking a hiatus from his acting career. Credit: Alamy He continued: “When I shoot a movie I’m often in Europe, I’m far away, there are incredibly long hours, it’s a ton of constant demand, kind of a demand to be there all the time. time, not only because I act, but that I also generally produce and write on my films as well. “ Reynolds says he’s also going to use the time to work on his non-acting efforts – the MNTN software platform and creative agency Maximum Effort, which he co-founded in 2018. It looks like we can add the businessman to Reynolds’ growing list of accomplishments. The actor has spoken of wanting a normal life for his children, as well as himself, as their jet-setter lifestyle takes its toll. “We were always away, so the kids were away too,” he recalls. “Now that they are in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. “

