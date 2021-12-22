Entertainment
Penn National Gaming Celebrates Grand Opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown
State-of-the-art facilities providing guests with top-notch games and entertainment, including a Sportsbook retail bar stool
The casino offers cutting edge technology for a cardless, cashless and contactless gaming experience
WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania & TOWNSHIP OF CAERNARVON, Pennsylvania, December 22, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Today marks the grand opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown, the fourth largest gaming and entertainment center in Pennsylvania by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”). The state-of-the-art $ 111 million casino is the Companys 44e owned in North America.
State gaming officials, lawmakers and area dignitaries, including Philadelphia Eagles legend Vince Papale, join members of the Penn National Gaming team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. Hollywood Casino Morgantown will then open to the public at 12:00 p.m. and welcome thousands of guests to experience 750 of the latest slots, 30 table games, a retail Barstool Sportsbook, upscale casual dining and most importantly, service. top notch customer.
“We officially welcome players and guests to Hollywood Casino Morgantown, our fourth property in the Commonwealth,” said Todd George, executive vice president of operations for Penn National. “We were delighted to present this regional entertainment destination, offering top notch games and dining in a modern atmosphere. We are proud to create jobs and launch a new economic engine right here in Berks County.
“We are also delighted to equip this casino with our innovative 3Cs technology, which offers a cardless, cashless and contactless mywallet experience. I would like to thank the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for their support as well as our technology partners Everi Holdings and Acres Manufacturing.This next level technology, which is in place at our four Pennsylvania casinos, further supports our omnichannel business approach in which we offer the better experiences whether people are playing at our properties or through our many online offerings, ”added George.
The approximately 80,000 square foot games and entertainment facility employs approximately 375 people and has generated over 275 construction jobs. Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, the fun and excitement will continue 365 days a year.
Game room
The Hollywood Casino Morgantowns game room features 750 of the latest slots and video poker, as well as 30 exciting table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat and more. The Barstool Sportsbook features a state-of-the-art jumbotron above the bar, bleachers, sports betting counters, and sports betting and racing kiosks, as well as interactive games, an outdoor fire pit and a Barstool Sportsbook merchandise station.
All games at Hollywood Casino Morgantown are also equipped with Penn Nationals cashless, cardless, and contactless capabilities.
Catering and entertainment
Hollywood Casino Morgantown features three casual dining options, Barstool Sportsbook, Tony Lukes, and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, as well as Bar 76, a 100-seat bar and games room entertainment lounge.
Barstool Sportsbook is a classic casual full-service restaurant that seats approximately 150 people in the dining room and bar. Guests can enjoy a wide range of dining options, from mouthwatering steaks to classic pubs, over a dozen craft and local beers, craft cocktails inspired by classic sports movies and much more.
Tony lukes will present the taste of award-winning chefs from South Philly to Morgantown, where patrons can enjoy take-out offerings of its cheese steaks, Italian roast pork sandwiches and many of its award-winning specialties, as well as Starbucks coffee.
Asian Cuisine Red Lotus will serve guests authentic Asian cuisine cooked to order, with popular noodle and Southeast Asian specialties designed to excite the senses in a sleek and modern open kitchen just off the game room.
Rewards programs for players
mychoice Loyalty program
Access exclusive events and experiences in over 35 destinations across the country, with priority check-in at hotels and restaurants.
Membership is free
Five levels: Choice, Advantage, Preferred, Elite, Owners Club
mychoiceApplication
mywallet
Cashless, Cardless, Connected games
Card-in via Bluetooth on any slot machine to win / redeem rewards
Add and securely manage funds on mywallet Account
Securely finance any slot machine on property via Bluetooth and mywallet
Real-time rewards
myhero
Active duty military personnel, veterans and first responders are eligible for myhero perks, including a level upgrade to Advantage, up to 30% off hotel rates, restaurant and store discounts and more!
Annual upgrade to Advantage (or 1,000 level points)
Exclusive hotel discount of up to 30%
Exclusive discounts on restaurants and shops
Designate a monhero companion
myhero welcome gift
Exclusive myhero promotions
Monthly monchoice casino “play for fun” offer
Getting There
Hollywood Casino Morgantown
6021 Morgantown Road
Morgantown, Pennsylvania 19543
610-286-8300
About Hollywood Casino Morgantown
Hollywood Casino Morgantown offers 750 of the latest slots, 30 table games and the state-of-the-art Barstool Sportsbook, conveniently located at the intersections of three major roads: the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76), I-176 and the Morgantown Highway (Rt. 10). Customers can also enjoy classic casual fare at Barstool Sportsbook, Tony Lukes and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, and earn incredible rewards using Penn Nationals, industry leader in my shop.choice Loyalty program.
About Penn National Gaming
With the largest and most diverse regional gaming footprint in the country, comprising 44 properties in 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties include approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar and L’Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, manages retail sports betting across the company’s entire portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool exclusively promotes the Company’s land and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to of its national audience. Additionally, in October 2021, Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc. (“theScore”). Combined with the power of Barstool Sports, Penn National is now well positioned to be the North American leader in digital, entertainment, sports content, games and technology businesses. Barstools, which hits the top of the funnel audience, is highly complementary to the news, scores and stats available on the best-in-class theScores multimedia app that will create a one-stop destination for fans. sport that does not exist today. The Company’s omnichannel approach is further strengthened by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its more than 24 million members for their loyalty to retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offerings, experiences and service levels of the sector.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “expects”, “believes”, “estimates” , “Projects”, “intentions”, “plans”, “objective”, “seeks”, “can”, “will”, “should” or “anticipate” or negative or other variations of these or similar words, or through discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. More specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the openness and expected amenities of Morgantown Casino. These statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances which could significantly affect the financial results and future activities of the company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, company and personnel operations; and (b) other factors as discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on the Form 8-K, each filed with the United States. Security and Trade Commission. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described in this press release may not occur.
See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005002/en/
Contacts
Eric Schippers
Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs
Penn National Gaming
610 / 373-2400
[email protected]
Jeff Morris
Vice-President, Public Affairs
Penn National Gaming
610 / 373-2400
[email protected]
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/penn-national-gaming-celebrates-grand-150000525.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]