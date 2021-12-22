Penn National Gaming Celebrates Grand Opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown

State-of-the-art facilities providing guests with top-notch games and entertainment, including a Sportsbook retail bar stool

The casino offers cutting edge technology for a cardless, cashless and contactless gaming experience

WYOMISSING, Pennsylvania & TOWNSHIP OF CAERNARVON, Pennsylvania, December 22, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Today marks the grand opening of Hollywood Casino Morgantown, the fourth largest gaming and entertainment center in Pennsylvania by Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”). The state-of-the-art $ 111 million casino is the Companys 44e owned in North America.

State gaming officials, lawmakers and area dignitaries, including Philadelphia Eagles legend Vince Papale, join members of the Penn National Gaming team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. Hollywood Casino Morgantown will then open to the public at 12:00 p.m. and welcome thousands of guests to experience 750 of the latest slots, 30 table games, a retail Barstool Sportsbook, upscale casual dining and most importantly, service. top notch customer.

“We officially welcome players and guests to Hollywood Casino Morgantown, our fourth property in the Commonwealth,” said Todd George, executive vice president of operations for Penn National. “We were delighted to present this regional entertainment destination, offering top notch games and dining in a modern atmosphere. We are proud to create jobs and launch a new economic engine right here in Berks County.

“We are also delighted to equip this casino with our innovative 3Cs technology, which offers a cardless, cashless and contactless mywallet experience. I would like to thank the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for their support as well as our technology partners Everi Holdings and Acres Manufacturing.This next level technology, which is in place at our four Pennsylvania casinos, further supports our omnichannel business approach in which we offer the better experiences whether people are playing at our properties or through our many online offerings, ”added George.

The story continues

The approximately 80,000 square foot games and entertainment facility employs approximately 375 people and has generated over 275 construction jobs. Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day on Friday and Saturday, the fun and excitement will continue 365 days a year.

Game room

The Hollywood Casino Morgantowns game room features 750 of the latest slots and video poker, as well as 30 exciting table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat and more. The Barstool Sportsbook features a state-of-the-art jumbotron above the bar, bleachers, sports betting counters, and sports betting and racing kiosks, as well as interactive games, an outdoor fire pit and a Barstool Sportsbook merchandise station.

All games at Hollywood Casino Morgantown are also equipped with Penn Nationals cashless, cardless, and contactless capabilities.

Catering and entertainment

Hollywood Casino Morgantown features three casual dining options, Barstool Sportsbook, Tony Lukes, and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, as well as Bar 76, a 100-seat bar and games room entertainment lounge.

Barstool Sportsbook is a classic casual full-service restaurant that seats approximately 150 people in the dining room and bar. Guests can enjoy a wide range of dining options, from mouthwatering steaks to classic pubs, over a dozen craft and local beers, craft cocktails inspired by classic sports movies and much more.

Tony lukes will present the taste of award-winning chefs from South Philly to Morgantown, where patrons can enjoy take-out offerings of its cheese steaks, Italian roast pork sandwiches and many of its award-winning specialties, as well as Starbucks coffee.

Asian Cuisine Red Lotus will serve guests authentic Asian cuisine cooked to order, with popular noodle and Southeast Asian specialties designed to excite the senses in a sleek and modern open kitchen just off the game room.

Rewards programs for players

my choice Loyalty program Access exclusive events and experiences in over 35 destinations across the country, with priority check-in at hotels and restaurants. Membership is free Five levels: Choice, Advantage, Preferred, Elite, Owners Club

my choice Application

my wallet Cashless, Cardless, Connected games Card-in via Bluetooth on any slot machine to win / redeem rewards Add and securely manage funds on my wallet Account Securely finance any slot machine on property via Bluetooth and my wallet

Real-time rewards

my hero Active duty military personnel, veterans and first responders are eligible for my hero perks, including a level upgrade to Advantage, up to 30% off hotel rates, restaurant and store discounts and more! Annual upgrade to Advantage (or 1,000 level points) Exclusive hotel discount of up to 30% Exclusive discounts on restaurants and shops Designate a mon hero companion my hero welcome gift Exclusive my hero promotions Monthly mon choice casino “play for fun” offer



Getting There

Hollywood Casino Morgantown

6021 Morgantown Road

Morgantown, Pennsylvania 19543

610-286-8300

About Hollywood Casino Morgantown

Hollywood Casino Morgantown offers 750 of the latest slots, 30 table games and the state-of-the-art Barstool Sportsbook, conveniently located at the intersections of three major roads: the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76), I-176 and the Morgantown Highway (Rt. 10). Customers can also enjoy classic casual fare at Barstool Sportsbook, Tony Lukes and Red Lotus Asian Kitchen, and earn incredible rewards using Penn Nationals, industry leader in my shop.choice Loyalty program.

About Penn National Gaming

With the largest and most diverse regional gaming footprint in the country, comprising 44 properties in 20 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omnichannel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company’s properties include approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar and L’Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, manages retail sports betting across the company’s entire portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool exclusively promotes the Company’s land and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to of its national audience. Additionally, in October 2021, Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc. (“theScore”). Combined with the power of Barstool Sports, Penn National is now well positioned to be the North American leader in digital, entertainment, sports content, games and technology businesses. Barstools, which hits the top of the funnel audience, is highly complementary to the news, scores and stats available on the best-in-class theScores multimedia app that will create a one-stop destination for fans. sport that does not exist today. The Company’s omnichannel approach is further strengthened by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its more than 24 million members for their loyalty to retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offerings, experiences and service levels of the sector.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “expects”, “believes”, “estimates” , “Projects”, “intentions”, “plans”, “objective”, “seeks”, “can”, “will”, “should” or “anticipate” or negative or other variations of these or similar words, or through discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. More specifically, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the openness and expected amenities of Morgantown Casino. These statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances which could significantly affect the financial results and future activities of the company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, company and personnel operations; and (b) other factors as discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on the Form 8-K, each filed with the United States. Security and Trade Commission. The Company does not intend to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events described in this press release may not occur.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005002/en/

Contacts

Eric Schippers

Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs

Penn National Gaming

610 / 373-2400

[email protected]

Jeff Morris

Vice-President, Public Affairs

Penn National Gaming

610 / 373-2400

[email protected]