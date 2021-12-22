Hawkeye Season 1 review: a welcome holiday surprise

Hawk Eye is the most modest of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows to date.

He does not have the immediate hook of Lokis time-consuming story or WandaVisions surreal take on sitcoms. It also stars arguably the most forgettable of all the Avengers, the one in the limelight while other more notable characters get movies that arrive years too late. And yet, there’s something about its mix of crime history, MCU action, and lovely Christmas vibes that works. Through its six episodes, Hawk Eye manages to balance being a superhero show that doesn’t take itself too seriously with all of the complex storytelling elements that come with being a part of the Marvel Universe. The fact that he’s doing so well is sort of a Christmas miracle.

This review contains a few mild spoilers for the first season of Hawkeye.

Despite the name, Hawk Eye isn’t a show where Jeremy Renners takes on archery hero Clint Barton. He is a big part of it, of course, but the story is just as much about her aspiring protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The two are forced together after Kate dons the costume of a vigilante known as Ronin once worn by Clint putting her in the sights of some very dangerous people. Clint just wants to be left alone to spend time with his family during the holidays, while Kate, who grew up idolizing Hawkeye, couldn’t be more thrilled to be forced together.

The main strength of the show is the way the two play each other. Kate is extremely charming, a playful mess who is constantly on top of her head, yet generally able to pull herself off. Clint is the opposite: scowling, pessimistic, but prepared like Batman. The story is structured much like a detective story, at least at first, with the two investigating a group of shady people connected to the Ronins. Oh, and also, it’s Christmas in New York. All of this gives the show a gritty yet playful vibe that suits it well, where shootings are interrupted by banter about USB standards. It doesn’t take too long before the show crosses paths with the rest of the MCU, and it does so in several different directions.

Image: Marvel Studios

One of the main links was teased at the end of Black Widow: Yelena (Florence Pugh) swears to avenge her sister’s death by killing Clint. When she shows up to do just that, she’s both threatening and hilarious (much like in Black Widow), a killer trained from birth who also tries to do normal human stuff now that she’s (sort of) free. Pugh and Steinfeld have amazing chemistry. reindeer. Later, the two keep complimenting each other in the middle of a brutal brawl, with Kate telling Yelena, Stop making me like you.

While Marvel fans knew there was one, the other the great connection is much more unexpected. Season 1’s big bad guy is Criminal Overlord Kingpin, and in this case he’s played by Vincent DOnofrio, who also had the role on Netflixs. daredevil. This is unexpected mainly because, since the launch of Disney Plus and the new wave of MCU streaming series that came with it, the fate of Netflix’s shows and characters has been a source of much debate. All I’m saying is, the next time a character in the MCU needs help with an investigation, Jessica Jones is here.

These types of crossovers are common for Marvel, and for the most part they don’t feel too overbearing here. (Nothing is as bad as, say, Jonathan Majors’ monologue at the end of Loki.) Revelations hit a bit harder if you know what happened before, I would recommend at least watching Black Widow first, but otherwise the basic knowledge is not strictly necessary to understand that Kingpin is a mafia mastermind and Yelena is a charming assassin. Hawk Eye balances things out well, which makes it work quite well for both die-hards and those who arrive fresh.

Image: Marvel Studios

There might be too many threads happening simultaneously, especially near the end. There is an important revelation about a villain; the inevitable confrontation between Clint and Yelena; the debut of some heavily teased superhero costumes; a pivotal moment for Echo (Alaqua Cox), a future hero who starts off as a criminal; Kates appearing to be ramping up to become a Hawkeye level hero; and of course, a tease for what’s to come, which in this case appears to involve Clint’s wife Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini). (Surprisingly, Hawk Eye doesn’t have the traditional big MCU reveal after the credits; instead, viewers can watch a full performance of the wacky musical Avengers from the first episode.) There is many Taking place at one point in the finale, there are three essential fights happening simultaneously and the final episode rushes through some of them without leaving much time for heavy moments to land.

That kind of balance is, of course, the key to the entire Marvel machine, where each story is just a cog in a much bigger machine. Hawk Eye wins as well as any of his contemporaries. It works as a standalone story, a fun adventure through Christmas in New York City, while also weaving several threads from various other Marvel stories. and install at least two more. All of this in just six episodes and all while rehabilitating Clint Barton into a hero you finally care about.