Marriott International signs agreement with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to create Macau’s first W hotel

SHANGHAI, 22 December 2021 / PRNewswire / – Marriott International, Inc. today announced that it has signed an agreement with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Macau. Opening planned in December 2022, W Macau City Studio is set to become an iconic addition to the world-class leisure destination thanks to its unexpected and detail-oriented design, signature Anytime service and innovative programming.

“Macau the overloaded energy and unique identity as an entertainment hub, along with its blend of eastern and western culture, make it a natural fit for W Hotels, ”said Henri lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “In line with Marriott International’s” Brand + Destination “development strategy, we are delighted to work with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to present W Macau Studio City and bring the brand’s luxury lifestyle to Macau. “

Located in the heart of Cotai, W Macau – Studio City will serve as the centerpiece for Studio City Phase 2, a multi-resort development that includes state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor water parks, cinemas and MICE facilities. W Macau – Studio City plans to offer 557 rooms, including 127 suites and wellness facilities, a spa, a fitness center and an indoor swimming pool. The hotel is also expected to include two destination restaurants, one serving international cuisine with an Asian twist and the other serving the best Chinese and Portuguese dishes. Set to be a first in the Greater China Region, W Macau City Studio is planned for feature a W Sound Suite, the brand’s signature, an on-site recording studio as well as a WOOBAR where guests can log in. In addition, the new hotel will offer 1,100 square meters of event and meeting space.

Mr. David Sisk, Macau Resorts COO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said: “Melco is delighted to welcome W Hotels to Studio City and Macau. W Hotels is without a doubt one of the most iconic luxury lifestyle brands in the world, and we expect the Hotel to elevate Studio City hospitality offerings to a new level. Together, we look forward to bringing new experiences to our customers and further strengthening Macau proposition as a world-class leisure destination. “

Marriott International currently operates nine properties and residences under the W Hotels brand through Greater China. W Macau Studio City is set to mark the brand’s tenth property at Greater China.

