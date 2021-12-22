Dangal and Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari is preparing for his next director who will be a love story. The filmmaker has hired the new pair of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the film. The film will be supported by Sajid Nadiadwala who also produced the last director of Tiwaris Chhichhore.

Nitesh Tiwari reportedly intends to quickly shoot the untitled love story in the first quarter of 2022. The filmmaker decided on this after his ambitious project Ramayana has been pushed back to the end of 2022. The full-scale mythological trilogy has been delayed to accommodate the date of its main cast Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. Both have their dates blocked for earlier engagements.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen onscreen in the movie. Coolie n ° 1 which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. He was paired with Sara Ali Khan in the film directed by David Dhawan. It has been a year since Varun was seen on screen. However, the actor has an interesting list of films, including Bhediya, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and a film by Rajkumar Hirani. As for Janhvi Kapoor, she was last seen in Roohi and a Good luck Jerry, Hélène redo, and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi In progress.

