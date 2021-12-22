Entertainment
Javier Bardem on playing the villain, adjusting to Hollywood, and acting for his kids
The film takes a look at the struggles Desi and Lucy have faced as a prominent couple in showbiz, and the personal toll it can have when your marriage is offered for public consumption. It’s no exaggeration to wonder if this is something Bardem can relate to, given that he and his wife are much more recognizable than the King and Queen of Spain.
I never thought about it for a second, he said. Desi and Lucy were doing a show about their marriage that was seen by 40 million people every week. They created a brand together. It’s so detached from who I am or what I represent, or from my wife, to be so in the spotlight.
Bardem and Cruz, who didn’t even confirm their relationship until their marriage in 2010, are known for their privacy, despite having a long, intertwined history. Years before they were a couple, the couple starred in the same breakout movie, back in the 1992s. Jamn jamn. He was chosen as himbo himbos, working for a ham company; she was a young and beautiful employee in an underwear factory. A campy shipment of stereotypical Spanish machismo by director Bigas Luna, he understands his hand on my heart, all of this is real Bardem naked bullfight; a scene of seduction in which he rolls over Cruz in a car, rolling behind him a promotional ham the size of a trailer; and another scene in which he is clubbing someone to death with a leg of jamn ibrico. Despite all the ham (or maybe because of it), Cruz and Bardem exhibit the most undeniable chemistry ever seen between two human beings.
The two set the screen on fire again in the 2008s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, then got together at the end of the shoot. They’ve collaborated a handful of times since, most recently in 2018, with Loving Pablo, immediately followed by Everyone knows. After that, they needed a break.
We thought, okay, we can’t do too much, he said. Because we have to go back and be a mom and a dad and be able to get out of this crazy world.
it’s been 20 years ever since Bardem first appeared in the United States, playing Cuban gay poet Reinaldo Arenas in Julian Schnabels’ film Before night falls. At the time, he didn’t really seem in the mood for promotion. When he had to do the press he would shrug his shoulders and say that if he didn’t succeed here it would be good, because he already had a career in Spain.
Guess that was a bit too much, what’s the word? It’s obscene to say that, disrespectful to say that about the job itself. The word in Spanish is superb, he said, running his hand under his chin in explanation.
Arrogant.
But Bardem can understand why he felt this way. He was introduced to the machinations of the film industry in a way he had never encountered before. Pressure from agents to be everywhere and do everything. It’s like, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. The way I see it is, I take jobs because I believe in them, he says. Yes, I can do something for money, because we all have to pay our rent, but my goal is to try and do something worth watching. And for that, I need good material and belief in what I’m doing. When here it was like, this is your time. You are hot. You are hot. Do it.
