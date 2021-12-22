How Mariah Careys All I Want for Christmas Is You stands the test of time

Each year, the exuberant emotions and festivities associated with the holiday season are embodied by Mariah Carey’s hit single, All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Released in 1994, the popular tune continued its commercial success nearly three decades later. The single recently hit 1 billion streams on Spotify and is the most streamed Christmas song in platform history. Monday the song had the Place n ° 1 again on the Billboard 200 global chart.

Written by Carey herself, All I Want for Christmas Is You is both nostalgic for its mid-’90s sound and harnesses a timeless message of hope and joy that accompanies the season. According to NBC News’ analysis of the popularity of the songs between 2005 and 2021, the song only became more popular, maintaining an above-average audience in December. In fact, 27 years after debuting on her album Merry Christmas, the single All I Want for Christmas Is You has gone from a platinum hit to an even rarer diamond status, and it’s the only holiday hit in this season. category.

The meaning of Carey’s song relates to his personal desires. Carey described a difficult, sometimes tumultuous vacation in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Verbal altercations reportedly took place within her family, dragging Carey into emotional angst in which she wanted a safe and happy place, she wrote.

In November interview with Nessa Diab, the hot 97, Carey explained how Christmas became a symbol of hope from an early age that continued into adulthood.

At one point, when I was able to control what my vacation would look like, I started putting them together and thinking, “This must be perfect,” said Carey. The pressure I put on myself is enormous, but I have learned to balance it. So with All I Want for Christmas Is You it’s the same sort of thing. I just wrote it from a place where, what would my little girl herself write for this song?

Beyond Carey’s hit single, there were many Christmas songs that gained popularity thanks to the unique R&B style of black artists. Each year, WHUR-FM, a contemporary urban adult radio station at Howard University, broadcasts soulful Christmas carols, such as This Christmas by Donny Hathaway and Let It Snow by Boyz II Men. But Al Payne, programming director for WHUR-FM, said the Careys song and singles evoke emotion in listeners while forging nostalgia, touching all races and genres. That’s part of why her song remains the greatest Christmas song of all time.

These songs are bigger than any specific format, Payne said. It reminds us of going to Grandma’s house on Christmas afternoon. It reminds us of, you know, unwrapping presents on Christmas morning.

These positive moments relived through R&B Christmas music represent the influence of the experiences of black artists, who have been an integral part of American music, in all genres, since its inception.

Jason King, president of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University, said that Careys All I Want for Christmas Is You creates a moving feeling associated with the darkness and the black convivial experience.

She rose to the top by creating a Christmas song that broke sales records like no other, King said, and I think that also speaks to the power of the black female voice, to be able to carry that message of Christmas in a way that is deeply powerful and uplifting.

The influence of black art and sensibility, King said, exists in all aspects of popular culture, including theater, film, and the foundational elements of popular music that will remain.

I think black music remains the core components of popular American music and influences and underpins all other genres and styles of music in a way that lasts, he said, and so I think musicians blacks remain important because black music is at the root of the American Popular Music Experience.

To followNBCBLKtoFacebook,TwitterandInstagram.