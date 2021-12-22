When Abhishek Bachchan gave the example of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of being paid more than him to respond to the pay gap





Bollywood has a long standing issue with pay equity between actors and actresses. Several actresses have complained about not getting equal pay compared to our heroes. Abhishek Bachchan once revealed his opinion on the matter. Scroll down to find out more. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for over a decade. The two have also appeared in several films, including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Raavan and Guru to name a few. In 2018, when Abhishek Bachchan was asked his opinion on pay equity between actors and actresses in Bollywood at an event, he cited his own example to further illustrate. According to the News 18 report, Junior Bachchan speaking to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar said: “There is a huge debate about gender parity in the film industry and other industries. I worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of them she was paid more than me. The highest paid Piku actor was Deepika (Padukone). It’s a business and if you’re a salable player, you get paid accordingly. You cannot be a new actress and demand to be paid like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek added. Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about the #MeToo movement which became a rage in 2018. At the event, he said: We must first stop the character assassination, we must listen before we judge. I don’t know what the end game of this campaign will be. What I’m sure is that it will get people thinking and raising awareness, and it’s a welcome start. Junior Bachchan’s Bob Biswas was released on December 3, 2021 on ZEE5. The film was a spin-off of the 2012 thriller Kahaani. Abhishek’s performance as the main character was highly regarded by critics and audiences alike. So what do you think of Abhishek Bachchan’s take on pay equity in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments. Must read: When Akshay Kumar saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from a fatal accident saving her life by becoming a real hero for her Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

