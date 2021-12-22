Jamie Keehan from Landing Lake Taup on his new family entertainment area

Have fun in the indoor multi-level children’s play area. Photo / Abby Danse

The creator of a new family entertainment area in Taup says he built it as a legacy for the city and to bring smiles to people.

Over the years, Jamie Keehan of The Landing Lake Taup has constructed commercial and industrial buildings and completed land developments including lifestyle blocks of Chestnut Grove, The Moorings apartments and residential sections of Paulines Way, but said this time he wanted to keep what he built.

“I love to create things, but I wanted to challenge myself to build something to hold onto and run around,” says Jamie.

The Landing Lake Taup is owned by Big Ball Holdings of which Jamie is a director. The center offers a huge range of fun activities, and he says there has always been a playful side to his character “and as I get older it hasn’t diminished.”

“I can think like a kid, but push the boundaries and give them something different.”

Born and raised in Taup, the 46-year-old went to Mt View School and then to Taup-Nui-a-Tia College. He started with landscaping, then traveled abroad and has no formal qualifications.

Landing Lake Taup creator Jamie Keehan takes a unicorn ride. Photo / Hospice du Lac Taup

The search for other entertainment centers in the North Island has led to some interesting conclusions about the type of business model.

“I realized we need to own ownership of all the different entities to make sure they work together and don’t compete with each other.”

A pre-pandemic business plan was devised and Jamie says there was already some degree of financial risk. The avowed “control freak” says retaining ownership allows him to manage the transaction and minimize financial risk.

“I can control the standards, the rules, I have the ability to cut and change, and get the most out of every business.”

The restaurant, conference center and mini golf are still under construction. Open for these vacations at the Dropzone is a Trampoline Park, Kids Birthday Party Zone, Indoor Multi-Level Kids Playground, Kids Ninja Course, Bowling, Arcade Games, Rooms virtual reality escape and simulator races, ice cream parlor and cafe. There is also a full laundry service for the nearby RV park.

Teenagers enjoying the activities at Landing Lake Taup. Photo / Abby Danse

He says the idea is that the whole family can come and, depending on the age and stage of the group, they can eat at the Dropzone, at the cafe or have a drink and a meal at the restaurant.

“For large groups, or where there are older children, parents can do their own thing and the children can do their own thing.”

Jamie researched different types of businesses and restaurants online and then ordered the parts and accessories overseas.

“I am a horrible sleeper. So there has been a lot of searches at 3 a.m. for some weird and wonderful things.”

His research revealed that 5-year-old birthday parties are themed with a unicorn, dragon or dinosaur, and ordered giant-sized props for party rooms. The ten pin bowling lanes were imported from the United States, and the trampoline park came from China.

Friends practice their trampoline skills at Landing Lake Taup. Photo / Abby Danse

At present, there are more than 50 employees, 35 more will start when the restaurant, conference center and mini-golf are operational, and there will be more than 100 employees when they are fully operational in March of next year.

Jamie hired new employees earlier this year, while the Dropzone was just a shell, including managers Emma Brennan and Kylie McCullough, store manager Suga Mummas Brooke Moore, DropZone chef David Bowers and Apprentice Chef Jake Houghton, 19. For starters, they were all putting together trampolines.

“I have found the perfect person to lead Suga Mummas, Brooke Moore (18). I try to bring in talented people and train them to lead things. I want to make people grow as men of day to day, she’s the boss. “

Landing Lake Taup managers Kylie McCullough (left) and Emma Brennan, with Suga Mummas manager Brooke Moore (right). Photo / Rachel Canning

Manager Emma Brennan couldn’t believe it when Jamie told her and Kylie that an 18-year-old was going to run the dessert bar.

“Then I met her [Brooke] and she is our treasure. I can’t believe she’s only 18. “

Jamie says their apprentice chef was “pulled off the couch” to assemble trampolines.

“We saw a great personality and a great work ethic.”

After five months of learning as a chef, Jake left Tauhara College after Grade 12, was unemployed and was waiting for something to come to him when Jamie made contact.

Jake Houghton started at Landing Lake Taup assembling trampolines and is now an apprentice chef. Photo / Rachel Canning

“I was sitting at home, lazy, not doing much with my life,” Jake said.

Jake says he’s shy, but found everyone to be helpful, and says they were good at teaching him trampoline assembly.

“I met the chef and Jamie thought maybe I should ask David for a job.”

Landing Lake Taup creator Jamie Keehan. Photo / Abby Danse

Jamie says he doesn’t have the skills to take over the day-to-day running of The Landing Lake Taup, and has managers Emma Brennan and Kylie McCullough “to run the show.”

“I’m a little unregulated. I’m a little loose, I show up in rugby shorts and a T-shirt.”

He also made a commitment to run his other hard as Rocks stone veneer supply and installation business.

Emma and Kylie were both “drained” from their previous jobs. Emma worked for New Zealand multinational Chipmunks Playland and Cafe, and established new franchises and helped new franchisees learn about all aspects of the business.

“Covid struck. I was pregnant and couldn’t travel for work,” she says.

Kylie says she feels like part of the Funnell family, having worked for their aviation related companies for over 20 years.

They both say they are full of energy for this summer and can’t wait for the parking lot to fill up.

The pandemic could have ended at Landing Lake Taup, but construction began in September 2020 and is expected to end in March of next year.

Jamie says the timing was not right, but the demand for an entertainment center in Taup will always be there. A few people thought he was crazy, and some businessmen encouraged him to delay or build in stages.

“Blocking an 18-month project would send the end date further into the future. Steps wouldn’t work because the entities all complement each other.”

Others told him bowling alleys were closing in New Zealand. He was also told that a business of this magnitude had not proven itself in such a small town and that there would not be enough local support during the off-season.

“We had to be confident and determined that when we opened the doors, we would be able to meet the needs of the community.”

Ten pin bowling at Landing Lake Taup. Photo / Abby Danse

He says no one could have prepared them for opening day in July, with huge queues and queues at the gate.

Jamie says he needs to maintain a dynamic approach and that it is possible to provide entertainment for tourists to Mount Ruapehu who are put off by bad weather. This includes building up packages when the buses arrive.

“They want to bowling and bounce back and we’ve put together a package for them. We’re making it work.”

Their prices are geared towards loyal customers and Jamie says that in terms of comparable prices, Landing Lake Taup is one of the cheapest places in New Zealand.

“We know we have to reward the locals and we want people to come back.”

Another business angle is the corporate market, with Taup hosting 270 conferences each year. Jamie says Amplify’s research has shown that there aren’t enough activities available and that a conference manager will be offering team building packages that include escape rooms, virtual reality, bowling, and eating and drinking.

“We will be working with others who provide accommodation for the conference.”

Jaime’s two teens, Joey and Kayla, and their friends provide candid and honest feedback.

“The arcade games weren’t working, so we hired a full-time technician to make it work. Children’s comments are a good measurement tool. “

As for the future, Jamie says he sees himself as the one who develops the strategic plan.

“I’ll be the guy sitting at the bar, taking the comments. And they might not even know I own it.”