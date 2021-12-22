Reza Salazar, from surviving clown to Broadway actor

NEW YORK As a member of the cast of Clydes, Reza Salazar performs eight performances per week at the Hayes Theater on Broadway alongside winner Uzo Aduba and others. It’s a feat he doesn’t take for granted: the Peruvian actor began his career out of necessity at a very young age, when he and his mother dress up as clowns for a living.

I believe what I did with my mother is still my foundation, the essence of what I continue to do now, says Salazar. I still have the clown inside, and it really opened the doors to Broadway for me.

Clydes, written by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage and directed by Kate Whoriskey, takes place in a sandwich shop whose owner (Aduba) hires former inmates to give them a chance to re-enter society. As the callous Clyde tries to keep them under his control, forcing them to stick to his old ways and recipes, they dream of creating the perfect sandwich.

Salazar plays Rafael, one of those employees, with Kara Young as the love interest Letitia, Ron Cephas Jones as the inspiring father figure Montrellous and Edmund Donovan as the newly hired Jason.

Born in Lima to a Peruvian father and Argentine mother, he was 4 when his parents divorced and his mother took him to Cali, Colombia, for a vacation that lasted three and a half years. Then began an unstable life full of hardships which also led them to Ecuador, Bolivia and Argentina before finally arriving, a decade later, in the United States.

It was in the late 80s, early 90s, says the actor, who as a child said he had a great time traveling with his mother like Che Guevara in South America. We did not travel by plane, we traveled from city to city by bus. But in Colombia, we have had very difficult times.

Having no money to pay for a nanny, her mother thought of dressing up as a clown just to attract attention at a street fair, where she would try to sell handmade decorations.

We didn’t have a show or number, and we didn’t sell anything that day !, recalls Salazar, laughing. We had an audience watching us and laughing … The sale went badly for us, but we did well with the characters. … She named us Hany and Bingo.

It’s interesting, I was already working as an actor without knowing that I was an actor, because we were really very poor, he adds. When we traveled, we rented rooms. I never had a house, we never had a TV. The little TV I could see was when we were working on the streets outside electronics stores.

They also worked on children’s parties for children who were often his age.

When asked if he’s having fun working as a clown, Salazar replies that it was a way to be closer to his mother at a difficult time.

It was something that I didn’t analyze back then when I was a kid, but I think it made me feel safe, it made me feel protected, and in a way, it created stories between us that we have so far, that only her and I have lived.

His life has taken a turn for the better in Salta, in northern Argentina, where he says they have started a new chapter.

One day, they saw a sign outside the Teatro La Fundacin, the main theater in the city, offering acting classes for children and adults. At first her mom thought about enrolling him as she couldn’t afford both, but since there was no room she ended up studying on her own, taking him back with her as she didn’t have anyone with who leave it.

Rafael Monte, the director of this theater company at the time, said I would get up from the seats and do whatever the others were doing without anyone paying much attention, until one day they look at me and invite me to go on stage to take class with them.

It was then that I realized for the first time that what I was doing was something that had respect, and that it was not just something from the streets or something where I was just laughing or having fun. people, but that there was an instrument of voice, of movement, there were books, methods, and that these actors of Salta took it very seriously. I didn’t know, I was 8 at the time and for the first time I said wow.

At age 14, they moved to North Carolina, where a Spanish-speaking senior from his high school encouraged him to audition for the theater club play, even though he was in first grade and spoke no English. She translated for him.

The director who he stays in touch with and even went to see Clydes recently was so impressed with him that she gave him the role of the king, adapting him to be mute so that Salazar’s dialogue could be interpreted. with sign language.

At the end, the whole audience applauded. It was awesome! The local newspaper came to write about this boy who doesn’t speak English and is the king of the play, he laughs.

When the time to consider going to college arrived, Salazar, who at the time did not have the required documents to live in the United States, said the situation would not allow him to apply for a job. stock Exchange. So he took the advice of the director of the theater club, and at 18 he moved to New York to study theater at HB Studio.

Here he played music in the subway and did flower arrangements and other work until at age 20, his immigrant status resolved, he landed a role in an episode of Law & Order.

“’Law and Order’ was something extraordinary. I remember I went to audition and they said, ‘Alright, we want you to come back this afternoon, but can you have more emphasis? I called my mom on the phone and made her speak English for about an hour before coming back.

Today, Salazar’s credits include Broadways Sweat, also from Nottage, as well as Richard II, Mobile Units The Tempest, Oedipus El Rey, and My Maana Comes off-Broadway. He has appeared in television shows such as Daredevil and The Blacklist, and in the films The Imperialists Are Still Alive and See Girl Run.

On Clydes, he plans to stay until the Jan.16 close, unless the pandemic forces the curtain down sooner. The production has not canceled any performances and continues to perform on the planned schedule.

