Baby Boba, Grand Boba.

If you are a wonder and Star wars fan, so I’m sending you some best wishes this month because LOL you got a lot to watch. To try to soften the Mandalorian-(well, Baby Yoda) a hole the size of our hearts this year, Star wars take out his Order-adjacent, series without yellow Boba Fett’s book. Since his The Empire Strikes Back Movie debut (with just four lines spoken!), fans have been chomping at the bit for Boba Fett’s new content. To be fair, Star wars fans love a guy with a enjoy. But while the beloved character has been in numerous spinoffs, books, movies, and television appearances, remember when James Mangold was supposed to make a movie? Boba Fett’s book is the first leading role of Fett, and actor Temuera Morrison, in the Star wars galaxy.

But before we return to the Sandy Planet with the dreaded Bounty Hunter, let’s step back in time on the Sandy Planet, once again, with the dreaded Bounty Hunter, once again. Here, everything you need or can watch before the series hits Disney + (and sorry, we’re not including the many decanonized novels starring Fett).

The world loves The Mandalorian for more than just reintroducing a tough, grizzled Boba Fett to a new one Star wars time. [Points at Baby Yoda.] But i respect that The Mandalorian is the only piece of Star wars media that made me think Boba Fett was cool. The Robert Rodriguez episode in season two was possibly one of the sickest character awakenings Morrison (and fans) could have asked for. It is also probably one of the main reasons Boba Fett’s book happened. If you need a refresher, the aforementioned episode of season two is episode six, titled Chapter 14: The Tragedy.

Available to stream on Disney +

Speaking of introductions (see below for the first technique), The Empire Strikes Back marks the first time we see Boba Fett in the Original Trilogy. While Darth Vader is on the hunt for Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo, he enlists bounty hunters, including a guy dressed in green and red named Boba. He supports Vader for most of the movie, but he’s the one who captures and carbonites Solo. Meanwhile at Return of the Jedi, his cold spots collapse significantly when he ends up in a sarlacc pit.

What is more daddy’s thing than being a literal clone of your dad? The prequels are constantly berated, but you know what? There are fun stuff here! Is the heavy clone stuff particularly understandable or good? Uh, it’s best done in both Clone wars series, but Attack of the Clones is canonically important for understanding Boba Fetts’ literal origins and learning more about his father, Jango Fett (played by Morrison, who now plays the role of adult Boba because clones).

Available to stream on Disney +

Have you ever wondered how a character with little to no aftershocks who died unceremoniously made such an impact on the Star wars community? (I did.) Then you should probably check Under the helmet, a documentary exploring what it is about this guy who made him a fan favorite.

Available to stream on Disney +

Even as Star wars fan, The clone wars it’s a lot to do sometimes. It’s pretty good! But a long time. Fortunately, Boba Fett does not appear in every episode; hes just woven through a few. In the previous series New hope Boba is actually a teenage bounty hunter who stalks Mace Windu. His peak teenage angst. The episodes to watch for the Boba Fetts arc are in season two: episodes 20-22.

Available to stream on Disney +





Aka Boba Fetts first official appearance in the Star wars universe, and oh what a pleasure it is. Although many, including Georges lucas, disagree, The Star Wars Vacation Special is a hokey and fascinating train wreck that ultimately concerns Chewbacca just trying to see his family before the day of life, but people (look at Boba Fett) keeps getting in its way. Let the wookie celebrate in peace, dammit!

