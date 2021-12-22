Palm Beach restaurants plan special menus, champagne is pouring out for New Years Eve

MM Cloutier

To everything you enjoy at your favorite restaurants in Palm Beach, it’s almost time to add the following: a festive pop vibe, dancing and a stroke of midnight.

Yes, the New Year’s party is coming to restaurants on the islands.

Many of these will offer two evening seats on December 31, an early seat for a casual celebration, and another later with a more energetic atmosphere.

The chefs have planned special menus. We have so much to be thankful for, said Bilboquet Executive Chef Camille Martin.

Advance reservations are required for New Years Eve and are done quickly: some places already have waiting lists.

At The Breakers, a special a la carte menu and live entertainment will be offered from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the resort’s HMF restaurant.

The evening ($ 600 per person) will also include a midnight champagne toast and watching, on projection screens, the ball drop in New York Times Square.

The Breakers Flagler Steakhouse will be offering a special three-course menu ($ 375 per person) from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The resort’s Seafood Bar will offer a three-course menu ($ 295 per person); for children 12 and under, a $ 75 menu will be available from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

At the Four Seasons Flories, a four-course dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a five-course dinner at 8:30 p.m. will be served.

Mushroom fricassee with black truffle and parmesan cream, turbot with polenta, Swiss chard and Meyer lemon gastric are among the dishes on the four-course menu ($ 350 per person).

The five-course dinner ($ 500 per person) is similar to the debut dinner, but also includes a champagne toast and dishes such as honey-glazed roasted Muscovy duck with red cabbage, fermented blueberries, and tapioca.

Diners can reserve a private terrace for a party at the adjacent Flories Bar.

Club Tropicana is the theme for New Years Eve at The Colony, with dining and dancing under the stars at Swiftys by the hotel’s pool. The theme makes slight reference to the sophisticated glamor sought at Club Tropicana in mid-20th century Cuba.

The party at Swiftys is from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. ($ 549 per person) and includes a three-course menu with entrees such as caviar and surf and turf; a premium open bar and champagne; a dessert buffet; and late night dances and bites.

At the Chesterfield, live musical entertainment, party favors, a champagne toast and a four-course menu are on the menu for the evening ($ 395 per person). – Pan-fried chile sea bass.

Seats from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. are available for New Year’s Eve at Caf LEurope.

David Crohan’s piano music will be the highlight of the previous seats, as well as a three-course dinner ($ 250 for adults; $ 75 for children under 12) with freebies and a sharing of free champagne. for each guest.

Caf LEuropes later features a four-course dinner ($ 375 for adults; $ 75 for kids under 12) with freebies, free champagne, midnight snacks and dancing to music from the DJ Mike and electric violinist Randi Fishenfeld.

Seating for New Year’s Eve is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Caf Boulud. A DJ, party favors and champagne toast are part of the subsequent seating.

A four-course menu ($ 175 for adults; $ 75 for kids under 12) includes selections such as duck and foie gras roulade, black truffle agnolotti, and Viennese Dover sole.

Additional menu items, including a beef duo, are part of a five-course menu at the last seat ($ 375 for adults; $ 175 for children under 12).

At Bilboquet, between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. and between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., a three-course menu and a champagne toast will be served. A DJ starts playing tunes during the second seat.

Customers of the first places ($ 200) and later places ($ 400) can enjoy dishes such as scampi with chestnut and butternut squash and Wagyu beef tenderloin with bottarga and risotto with orzo . For dessert, look for a croque-en-bouche.

Le Bilboquet will offer an à la carte menu for those under 10 years old.

A five-course New Years Eve menu with a free glass of champagne is planned for La Goulue, where seats are before 7:00 p.m. and after 7:30 p.m. A DJ starts at 8:00 p.m.

Morel cappuccino, chili sea bass lobster and beef Wellington are on La Goulues’ five-course menu ($ 250 per person).

The Almond restaurant will celebrate New Year’s Eve with classics such as duck à l’orange and lobster thermidor. Party favors and a champagne toast are included.

Special menus and DJs are waiting for you for Bice’s New Year’s Eve.

Other restaurants with New Years Eve specials include: Acqua Caf, Al Fresco, Bricktops, Buccan, Caf Flora, Cucina, Imoto, LoLa 41, Meat Market, Palm Beach Grill, PB Catch, Renatos, Restaurant 44, Sant Ambroeus, Ta-boo and Trevini.