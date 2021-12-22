



Any film that lists dance choreographer Rasputin in the credits deserves at least a glance. And, to be fair, The Kings Man, a prequel to Matthew Vaughns’ supercharged series about elite British spies based in Savile Row, has more than a gyrating monk up his neatly cropped sleeve. Above all, he has Ralph Fiennes to ensure the cross holds. As Orlando, Duke of Oxford and founder of the spy agencies, Fiennes might read more cuddly than studious, but he lends surprising seriousness to this flibbertigibbet feature. Try to do this when you get hit on the head by an angry goat. Set during World War I, as Orlando and his allies attempt to stop an infamous cabal from wiping out the European ruling class, The Kings Man leads us through a thick thicket of violence to present the origin story of an agency whose raison d’être, we are told, is world peace. (A mission seemingly hidden from the characters in the previous two films.) An international skulduggery fills the frame, with the hopelessly convoluted storyline (by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek) shifting from loony (a mountain lair guarded by the aforementioned cattle) to curtsy (a impressive battlefield rescue, performed without digital assistance).

Dabbing the mind-boggling action sequences, the majestic and big-screen images of Ben Davis allow our eyes to refocus. Gusto’s performances, including Gemma Arterton as the nanny leading a secret network of spy minions, help atone for the insanity of the plot. The franchise’s ever-bubbling homoerotism, however, overflows whenever Rasputin (an ecstatically demonic Rhys Ifans) is there.

Take off your pants and sit down, he commands Orlando, before licking a war wound on the aristocracy’s thigh. From the evidence on Fienness’s face, the Dukes only want a cup of strong tea at this point. The man of kings

R for licking legs, drinking opium and dancing dirty. Duration: 2 hours 11 minutes. In theaters.

