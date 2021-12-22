Bollywood Roundup: Meghna Naidu, Tushar Dalvi, Anupria Goenka, and more …

Meghna Naidu enjoys Christmas holidays in Portugal with husband Luis

Bombay– Actress Meghna Naidu is enjoying her Christmas vacation with her Portuguese husband and tennis player Luis Miguel Reis in Cascais, Lisbon, a coastal city in Portugal.

She says: “We had planned to come to Lisbon for our Christmas vacation because I haven’t seen my in-laws for over 2 years due to the Covid pandemic and travel restrictions. I am so excited to be here after a long wait. We live in a place called Estoril, Cascais and it is known for many restaurants, luxury hotels and wonderful beaches. It not only has great beaches, food and drink landscapes, but also many great events. ”

Meghna, who has also appeared on TV shows like “Jodha Akbar” and “Sasural Simar Ka”, says she is happy at best and enjoying her married life. “Everything has its time and I am happy to have been able to take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves to me on time. After being a part of showbiz for so many years and making a name for myself for an important job, I am enjoying my marriage for the time being.

Tushar Dalvi: Hard times are sometimes a blessing in disguise

Bombay– Actor Tushar Dalvi, who portrays the role of Sai Baba in ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’, believes difficult times can sometimes be a blessing in disguise.

Sharing his thoughts, Tushar says, “What seems to us to be bitter trials are often blessings in disguise. I believe that careful consideration of any situation will uncover the hidden blessing. Plus, positivity resides in the eyes of the beholder and if one continues to view situations in a positive light, life will become peaceful. Everything is happening for its own good.

This thought resonates well with the current track of the show which revolves around villagers going through a rough patch because of an officer causing a lot of trouble.

He adds: “This is the reason why our ancestors always asked us to look at the positive side of everything and never to curse a situation or an event. Have faith, take any difficulty or complexity in your life as a challenge and believe that something better will come out of it. Because, when you focus on your blessings, God makes sure that you are always blessed in abundance.

‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Abhishek Banerjee: “The great weddings of Munnes” is a crazy journey with a crazy storyline

Bombay– Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently working on a web series called “Munnes’ Big Wedding,” called it a crazy trip with a crazy storyline.

Sharing his experience filming the web series, the actor said, “It was like a crazy trip for ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes.’ It’s a crazy script. There are some crazy actors and a very unity. We all have a lot of fun on and off set. “

Speaking of facing difficulties in certain scenes, he says, “Sometimes there are scenes where I have a hard time holding myself back and I start to laugh because the performance in front of me is so good.”

The actor can’t wait to get to the series’ filming schedule as he says, “I look forward to the next schedule and am happy to be in good company with Raaj Shandilya, Sunil Subramani, Jio Studios and Thinkink Picturez . “

“The Great Munnes Weddings”, created and produced by Raaj Shaandilya, is directed by Sunil Subramani and tells the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams result in a series hilarious mishaps.

Besides “The Great Munnes Weddings”, Abhishek also has projects like “Bhediya”, “Aankh Micholi” and the Telugu thriller “Runway” in the pipeline.

Anupria Goenka calls ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ career turning point

Bombay– As Salman Khan’s “Tiger Zinda Hai” turns four on Wednesday, actress Anupria Goenka, who played the character of Poorna, recalls her experience working in the film, calling it a turning point in her career.

While sharing her enthusiasm, Anupria said: “’Tiger Zinda Hai’ is very close to my heart as it was a turning point in my career. Poorna was a very nuanced character and I thank Yash Raj, Aditya (Chopra) Sir and Ali Abbas Zafar for giving me the opportunity to play her.

Speaking about the film schedule, she says, “We had a great time shooting the film. We were in Abu Dhabi for two months and I made some wonderful friends on the set. Working with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kumud Mishra has been a great learning opportunity. It also marked my first collaboration with YRF, and they’re like family now. “

She also praised the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, adding: “I also found a lovely director in Ali Abbas Zafar. It’s a one-man army, always standing, ready to take on any challenge. For me, “Tiger Zinda Hai” is a very important film. I still remember the time I spent shooting it.

The actress is currently gearing up for the second season of the highly anticipated “Asur” show and yet another series yet to be titled for Hotstar.

Reena Aggarwal: You have to really work hard to please audiences today

Bombay– “Baden Acche Lagte Hain 2” actress Reena Aggarwal believes that it is not easy to create content that resonates with viewers today, especially when there is a variety of content across different mediums.

Reena, who plays Ram’s girlfriend (played by Nakuul Mehta) Vedika, shares more on the same, saying, “Over the years audiences have evolved, which is why mundane content doesn’t “I don’t work in television anymore. Creators really have to go above and beyond to please audiences today.”

“Our show, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, has always elicited the love and admiration of viewers. We have to do something right. Personally, I am very proud to be part of a project that is so loved by the masses, ”she adds.

The next track on the show will feature Vedika moving into Ram and Priya’s (Disha Parmar) house to complicate matters and create conflict between Ram and Priya.

“Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Akshay Kumar writes a congratulatory note to Allu Arjun on the success of “Pushpa”

Hyderabad– Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of the latter’s “Pushpa: The Rise”.

‘Pushpa’ hit theaters on December 17th and saw some great collections and compliments.

Akshay Kumar wrote a note congratulating Allu Arjun on the response “Pushpa” received at the box office.

Akshay tweeted: “Congratulations @alluarjun for the massive response you received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry planning to watch it very soon. @GTelefilms. “

Allu Arjun immediately replied, “Thank you very much Akshay ji. It is kind of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too.

“I’m glad people are coming back to cinema and the Indian film industry has started to shine again,” added the ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramloo’ actor.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ hit theaters silver as collections from the north added to the celebrations of the designers.

Directed by Sukumar, the two-part film stars Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil as a cop, while Sunil, Ajay Gosh, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in prominent roles.

The creators have announced the start of filming on the sequel to “Pushpa: The Rise” and it will be called “Pushpa: The Rule”.

Arshi Khan to Appear as Journalist in Upcoming “Mail Trail” Web Series

Bombay– Former “Bigg Boss” contestant Arshi Khan is thrilled to be featured as a reporter in her upcoming “Mail Trail” web series, which also features actor Vaquar Shaikh.

Arshi says, “I’m happy that my acting career is going as planned. I explore myself, get out of my comfort zone and embody beautiful characters. I’m glad there is no going back as the creators approach me with a lot of new projects.

Speaking about her role, she says, “I play a journalist and it’s a lead role. In my real life, I have been so close to journalists. I feel that they are part of my success and they have always boosted me by making me aware of my importance in showbiz.

Arshi rose to fame with the reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Bollywood superstar Salmam Khan. She has been a part of TV shows such as “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”, “Ishq Mein Marjawan” and also recently participated in a web series “Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan”.

The actress is also ready to try her luck in Bollywood films. “I started my acting profession with films and I was also part of television shows. As an actor, I always wanted to grow and started exploring digital platforms. OTT satisfied the artist in me. It also honed my acting skills. So I do more digital projects but I am always open to portray stimulating and exciting roles in any medium, ”she concludes. (IANS)