Boba Fett actor remembers Star Wars icon Jeremy Bulloch

It’s no secret that 2020 has been a difficult year for many around the world. Among the many losses remembered is the late actor Jeremy Bulloch, who originally played Boba Fett in the original trilogy. Star Wars and Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan recently took to social media to pay tribute to the actor a year after his death.

Logan played young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones and knew Bulloch personally. Logan also reprized his role as young Boba in several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He posted a photo of the two actors on Instagram with nothing but kind words for the late icon.

“Gone, but never forgotten ..! I can’t believe it’s been a year since we lost you ..! I miss you my friend.”

The photo shows the two actors standing on either side of an astromech droid decorated to resemble Boba Fett’s armor. It was probably not the only time the two actors interacted in front of or behind the cameras.

Bulloch’s death is particularly bittersweet this year with Boba Fett’s book scheduled to premiere in a week from today. The actor may have known the major impact he had on the Star Wars franchise and its fans, but he’ll never see the character he made his live-action debut come to life on the small screen. all these decades later.

Perhaps it will be Temuera Morrison’s turn to bring the man behind the armor to life in a way Star Wars fans have never seen before. But Bulloch will always be remembered as the first one, especially for fans who grew up watching the original films and fell in love with Boba Fett just from the few scenes he appears in during the films.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Premieres exclusively on Disney + on December 29.