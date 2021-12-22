Amazon’s “Wheel of Time” Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Plot, and Trailer





The wheel of time is running one last time for season 1. The first season of Amazon Studios’ fantasy series is almost complete. With one episode remaining, fans are wondering what this means for the characters they’ve grown to love over the past seven episodes. Episode 8 is sure to answer some of the show’s biggest mysteries, but the season one finale may also create some new questions that might be answered in the seasons to come. Fans of Robert Jordans bestseller Wheel of time the series may be privy to what’s to come, but the series’ departure from the source material still leaves room for some surprising twists and turns. Here’s everything you need to know about The wheel of time Season 1, Episode 8, from its release date to how you can watch the Season 1 finale. Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine in The wheel of time. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios When is The wheel of time Episode 8 release date? The wheel of time Episode 8 is released on Friday, December 24. Where can i look The wheel of time Episode 8? The wheel of time is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime membership required to watch everything Wheel of time episodes, including episode 8. When is The wheel of time The release time of episode 8? Amazon Studios typically makes its new TV series and movies available to stream on Prime Video at 12:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). The wheel of time The Season 1 finale will likely release on December 24 at 00:00 GMT, which means Episode 8 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Marcus Rutherford as Perrin and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The wheel of time. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios How many episodes are left in The wheel of time Season 1? The wheel of time Season 1 consists of eight episodes in total. Episode 8 is the last episode of the season. What is The wheel of time Episode 8 title? The wheel of time Episode 8 is aptly titled The Eyes of the World. The first book in the Robert Jordans series bears the same title, which hints at a full time for the adaptation. What is The wheel of time Duration of episode 8? The wheel of time episodes can range from 53 minutes to over an hour, including the end credits. The runtime of Episode 8 is unconfirmed, but it will likely be roughly the same as the previous episodes. Zo Robins as Nynaeve in The wheel of time. Jan Thijs / Amazon Studios What is The wheel of time The plot of episode 8? As reported last week, Episode 7 revealed who the Dragon Reborn is. (Spoiler alert: Its Rand.) Episode 8 will likely deal with the outcome of this reveal and what it means for the rest of the characters. We should also expect the Season 1 finale to set up or tease some Season 2 storylines. is there Wheel of time Episode 8 trailer? There is no trailer for Episode 8 of The wheel of time. You can rewatch the trailers below for scenes we haven’t seen in Season 1 yet. The wheel of time is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

