DSF 2021: Specials, surprises of the day, events not to be missed – News





A guide to make sure you don’t miss out on any offers or opportunities By Tobith Tom Posted: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 22:28 Last update: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 7:40 AM The Dubai Shopping Festival is back with unique entertainment, prizes and offers, the perfect festival for shoppers and everyone else. Here’s the guide to make sure you don’t miss out on any offers or opportunities. Giant As one of the major sponsors of the Dubai Shopping Festival, there is no doubt that Jumbo Electronics will be offering some great deals in electronics. Discounts of up to 45% on select items would make this year’s shopping experience unique for all tech enthusiasts. Location: Multiple locations across Dubai Daily DSF surprises Besides entertainment and various offers, the Dubai Shopping Festival would surprise everyone on a daily basis with its daily DSF limited time surprises in various selected locations for 31 days starting December 27. With up to 90% off brands, these daily surprises are not to be missed. Location: Multiple locations across Dubai Al Seef Market The true spirit of the Dubai Shopping Festival experience can be found in the markets of Dubai. Al Seef Market will offer shoppers themed weeks like Coffee Week, which exhibits and offers deals for different types of coffee, making it the perfect opportunity for beer lovers. Location: Al Seef Street, Dubai dubai mall Enjoy this year’s shopping festival at the grounds of the world’s largest mall. As a strategic partner of the Dubai Shopping Festivals, the Dubai Mall and 1,200 retailers will offer discounts and a chance to win prizes. Experience free styling sessions, discounts on food bills, special gift boxes and more. Location: Downtown Dubai, Dubai Amber Millionaire Weekend Amber Loyalty members will have a real treat during the Dubai Shopping Festival. When shopping at your participating Amber store, members have a chance to earn 1 million Amber Points, which equals 10,000 Dh. On top of that, Amber members would also get double bonus points on purchase and receive exclusive offers at luxury retail stores. Location: Multiple locations across Dubai Etisalat OTB Market One of the top shopping destinations, Etisalat Market OTB is said to be the place to be for shoppers and fans of Asian pop culture. Explore the various offerings of the best beauty and fashion brands from Korea and Japan, and enjoy delicious treats and exciting entertainment this shopping season. Also make sure you don’t miss BTS Day! Location: Downtown, Dubai

