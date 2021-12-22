Entertainment
Jack Hedley dead at 92: For Your Eyes Only actor dies after short illness
Jack Hedley, star of films including For Your Eyes Only and Lawrence Of Arabia has died at the age of 92.
The actor, who also had an illustrious television career, died of a “short illness courageously endured” on December 11, according to a note published in The Times Wednesday.
At Jack’s request, there will be no funeral.
The movie star was born Jack Hawkins in London in 1930 and began his film career in the 1950s.
He changed his name early in his career to avoid confusion with another actor of the same name.
Jack went on to have 99 acting credits over an impressive five-decade career, with the star making numerous theater appearances as well.
Rest in peace: The actor, who also had an illustrious career in television, died of a “short illness courageously endured” on December 11, according to a note published Wednesday in The Times (pictured in Gideon’s Way)
In the 1960s, he appeared in films such as The Scarlet Blade, Witchcraft, and The Secret of Blood Island.
While he also starred in the BBC series The World of Tim Frazer and Gideon’s Way in which he played Bruce Carroway.
He then rose to prominence playing Carole Bouquets’ father, Sir Timothy Havelock, in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, also voicing Havelock’s Parrot.
Actor: The movie star was born Jack Hawkins in London in 1930 and began his film career in the 1950s (pictured in Ask Any Neighbor in 1965)
He then starred in Lucio Fulcis The New York Ripper in 1982.
During this time, in the 1980s and 90s, he was a familiar face of television screens with appearances on shows such as Colditz, Only Fools and Horses, Dalziel and Pascoe, Allo Allo, and Space Precinct.
Jack’s last on-screen role saw him play a priest in the Italian limited series St. Paul, which aired in 2000.
Jack was previously married to Jean Hedley (née Fraser) between 1965 and 1984, they had two sons together.
Film career: In the 1960s, he appeared in films such as The Scarlet Blade, Witchcraft, and The Secret of Blood Island (photo of The Scarlet Blade with June Thornburn in 1963)
