How Bollywood’s Most Famous Weddings Alike





After much noise and rumors, the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has finally taken place. And it was as good as it gets. The ceremony had all the elements of a royal wedding, but, as some netizens have pointed out, the hat factor was missing. In fact, since Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s OG wedding and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, most Bollywood weddings seem to follow the same pattern. So we decided to compile the Six Major Similarities Between Celebrity Weddings. Here is the Bollywood Wedding Starter Pack. 1. The whole of Bollywood trusts only one photographer in a country of 139 million inhabitants

Image credit: Stories of Joseph Radhik

Joseph Radhik is one of India’s most famous photographers. While we can’t stop gushing about the end results that give her photo albums a cinematic aesthetic, neither can we help but ignore how every Bollywood wedding ends up looking alike. 2. The pandit from you have to have a strong sense of humor

Image credit: Stories of Joseph Radhik

What else explains these candid with couples laughing uncontrollably? When in the mandate, they must look like the happiest couple ever. And looking at the photos above, you can tell they all got the memo. 3. Break some traditions, do something new and wake up

Image credit: Stories of Joseph Radhik

Get a woman priest like Dia Mirza did at her wedding. Or give a twist to the sindoor tradition and let Patralekhaa inspire you to apply vermilion to your husband’s forehead. 4. Hair parted in the center, an endless sindoor is the approved reception lewd

Image credit: Viral Bhayani, Instagram / patralekhaa

A silk sari. To verify. A heavy choker. To verify. Hair tied in a bun with a parting in the middle. To verify. Unavoidable sindoor. Recheck. Even Ankita Lokhandes reception look had strange similarities to Anushka Sharmas. 5. Not just a bride, be a Sabya bride

Image credit: Instagram / deepikapadukone, Instagram / katrinakaif, Instagram / patralekhaa Again, did not complain. Sabyasachi Mukherjee is undeniably one of the most renowned fashion designers in India and abroad. It’s completely understandable that celebrities trust him more than anyone else on their D-Day. We don’t disparage Bollywood and TBH weddings in any way, there is nothing wrong with being inspired by something you already love. But the chaos that follows a Bollywood wedding announcement typically whips up a large chunk of our population. We have an ambitious vision for these bigger than big Indian weddings. So once we finally take a look inside this exclusive club, we need to make the most of it to admire, judge and dissect every detail we can find.

Main image credit: Instagram / patralekhaa, Instagram / katrinakaif

