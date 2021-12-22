Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin separate after 9 years of marriage

Actress Meagan Good and her husband, producer DeVon Franklin, have filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

“After much prayer and reflection, we have decided to approach our future separately but forever connected,” they said TODAY in a joint statement. “We are celebrating nearly a decade of marriage together and undying love. There is no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

The duo added, “We are incredibly grateful for the years that have changed our lives as husband and wife. We are also extremely grateful to God for the testimony created in us and for blessing each other.”

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good at the premiere of “The Star” in Westwood, California. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Getty

In June 2012, Good and Franklin tied the knot in Malibu, California.

Last Wednesday, TODAY spoke with Good about her latest role as Camille Parks in “Harlem,” and she said Franklin was so happy to see her play a role he was so excited about.

“Oh, he was excited because he knew I was excited,” she shared. “I explained the character to him and he had heard some lines and stuff and he was like, it’s gonna be amazing to you, you know? And since then he’s seen the episodes and he’s had a really good laugh.”

In “Harlem”, Good plays Camille, “an assistant professor at Columbia who teaches the anthropology of love and sex.”

As she navigates the life of a black woman in New York City, Camille learns how difficult it is to date other educated color professionals while striving to be successful at work and save her neighborhood from the dark. gentrification.

At the time, the “Think Like a Man” actor said she could relate to Camille because she was a single woman herself.

Meagan Good (right) and DeVon Franklin at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Léon Bennett / Getty Images

“I remember exactly what it looked like and what some of those experiences were like,” Good said of his character who seemed unable to break up with his own love life. “I mean, just find something that says OK, I can relate to that character, I relate to what she’s going through, what she’s going through, and I live and breathe that experience. it comes from a true place, it’s just nice to come in. “

In June, Good and Franklin celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary by sending each other tender thanks on Instagram.

“To the love of my life, hubby, goal partner, happy birthday !! That makes # 9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I have ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with all that is in me. In this life and in the next “, Well shared alongside a slideshow of photos of them together.

Franklin posted a photo of him and Bon on the beach and wrote, Do you know what is today Do you know what is today? It’s our anniversary. It’s our, it’s our special day. Birthday. Do you know what day it is? It’s our anniversary. Made for you and me Tony! Toni! Your! I love you my dear. Happy Birthday # 9. “



