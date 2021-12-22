Priyanka Chopra FINALLY responds to Jonas being removed from her name and subsequent divorce rumors

Priyanka Chopra recently left her fans shocked and amused by removing the last name “Jonas” from her social media biography. Shortly after his social media activity, internet users went nuts as they wondered if Priyanka and Nick Jonas were heading to Splitsville. Their divorce rumors have taken social media by storm and many have expressed disappointment. Although mother Madhu Chopra immediately denied all the rumors, the gossip vendors couldn’t help but whisper. Finally, Priyanka Chopra commented on the outcry that followed her activity on social networks.

In an interview with Times of India, Priyanka Chopra said that she changed her Instagram bio only to match that of her Twitter bio and that there was nothing more. She expressed her amusement about how everything got into a big deal. She was quoted as saying, “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I find it really funny that everything becomes so important to people! It’s social media, guys. Relax! “

After rumors of divorce shocked internet users, a comment from Priyanka on Nick’s post was a relief to all.

Priyanka Chopra is now horny as her movie Matrix: The Resurrections hits the internet. She shares screen space with Keanu Reeves and others in this one. She tries out the role of Sati in this one. It is certainly a huge achievement for Priyanka Chopra who, through her continued efforts, has managed to find a place for herself in Hollywood. Recently she attended the premiere of the same and posed with the whole team.

